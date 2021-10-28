Baidu to Report 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 17, 2021

U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU; HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on November 17, 2021. Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM on November 17, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on November 17, 2021, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

For pre-registration, please click

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8590343. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter " 8590343".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until November 24, 2021:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Conference ID:

8590343

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on the NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888." One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-5992-8888
Email: ir@baidu.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baidu-to-report-2021-third-quarter-financial-results-on-november-17-2021-301410695.html

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.

