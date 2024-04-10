Baidu Stock Has 70% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock could turn out to be a lucrative buy if a recent analysis of the big Chinese tech company is any indication. One analyst just cut her price target on the shares but still thinks they're quite the bargain. That's because the stock's valuations remain highly attractive, and the company is poised to grow more robustly than the domestic economy.

Price slice on lowered ad revenue projections

In early April Citigroup's Alicia Yap reduced her price target on Baidu stock to $176 from her previous $181. Since the new target remains more than 70% above the latest American Depositary Receipt (ADR) closing price, she maintained her buy recommendation.

The price drop is related to Yap's reduced estimate for ad revenue from companies in several important sectors of the Chinese economy, including real estate -- a particular trouble spot for China these days -- and automotive. While the analyst is still anticipating that Baidu will show ad revenue growth on a year-over-year basis when it reports its first-quarter earnings, that increase should only come in north of 2%.

For the entirety of 2024, the outlook is a little brighter. Yap feels that annual ad revenue growth should outpace China's gross domestic product (GDP) rate. If achieved, that feat should bring some bulls into the stock.

An Asian Google?

Baidu is often called the Google of China, as its foundational business is internet search just like the foundational Alphabet business unit. Like Google, Baidu has managed -- for the most part -- to post very high profit margins thanks greatly to this lucrative activity.

In this country, Baidu is considered by more than a few investors to be a better bargain buy on internet search than Alphabet. Its valuations are significantly lower, after all (for example its five-year PEG ratio is a mere 0.7 compared to its U.S. counterpart's nearly 1.7). There is a degree of geopolitical risk here, though, as U.S.-China relations can be testy at times. Baidu should then be considered only by the more risk-tolerant investors.

Story continues

Should you invest $1,000 in Baidu right now?

Before you buy stock in Baidu, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Baidu wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Baidu. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Baidu Stock Has 70% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst was originally published by The Motley Fool