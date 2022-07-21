U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.50
    -8.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,807.00
    -46.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,421.75
    -43.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.50
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    +0.35 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,690.70
    -9.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.48
    -0.19 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0212
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    23.88
    -0.62 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1986
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3420
    +0.1020 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,795.52
    -624.89 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.62
    -19.08 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,657.53
    -22.73 (-0.08%)
     

Baidu unveils new self-driving taxi in China

Zoe Kleinman - Technology editor
·2 min read

Chinese technology giant Baidu has unveiled the next vehicle to join its self-driving taxi service, Apollo Go.

It says its new model, the Apollo RT6, has the the road skills of a driver with 20 years' experience.

Under Chinese regulation, the autonomous cars currently still require a safety driver's presence.

But one day, Baidu says, the RT6's detachable steering wheel could be replaced by extra seats, vending machines, desks or games consoles.

Each Apollo RT6 would cost 250,000 yuan (£31,000) - significantly less than previous models, Baidu said.

"This massive cost reduction will enable us to deploy tens of thousands of [automated vehicles] across China," co-founder and chief executive Robin Li told the company's annual technology conference.

"We are moving towards a future where taking a robo-taxi will be half the cost of taking a taxi today."

Baidu wants the RT6 to join its existing fleet in the second half of 2023, for a small-scale trial, and plans eventually to have 100,000 of them on the roads.

The vehicle is packed with 38 sensors, including:

  • eight light-detection and ranging (Lidar) sensors

  • one 6mm (0.2in) wave radar

  • 12 ultrasonic sensors

  • 12 cameras

Baidu says its robo-taxis, running on a trial basis in 10 cities in China, including Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing, have given more than one million rides since its service launched, in 2020.

There had been discussion on the country's social-network Weibo about the impact on jobs if they became official, BBC China analyst Kerry Allen said.

"While pilot schemes have been rolled out, there have been perceptions online that they are still 'hard to find' or that appointments are difficult to make, in order to try one out," she added.

Other companies in the robo-taxi space in China include:

  • AutoX, backed by Chinese technology giant Alibaba.

  • Pony.ai, founded by former Google and Baidu engineers and backed by Toyota

Recommended Stories

  • Cuba says no short-term fix for blackouts

    Cash-strapped Cuba delivered the bad news to residents Monday evening that there was no end in sight to blackouts disrupting their lives and the economy. Power outages were a major cause of widespread social unrest a year ago and have continued to plague the island in recent months even as the protest movement mostly died out. “The operating reserves that we have in the electrical system are insufficient to cover the demand, making effects on service inevitable,” Energy and Mining Minister Livan Arronte Cruz said during a discussion of the power grid on state-run television Monday evening.

  • Euro braces for ECB hike, Russian gas restart; yen eyes BOJ

    Meanwhile, the yen edged lower ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy decision on Thursday, with the central bank set to stick with ultra-easy settings. The euro had enjoyed three sessions of strong gains this week on expectations the ECB might deliver a big 50 basis-point rate hike and a Reuters report that a key Russian gas pipeline would reopen on time following a 10-day maintenance shutdown. The European Union told member states on Wednesday to cut gas usage by 15% until March as an emergency step after President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian supplies sent via the biggest pipeline to Europe could be reduced further and might even stop.

  • Amazon debuts new Alexa developer tools, including support for multiple voice assistants

    A highlight of today's event was the previewing of Amazon's Universal Device Commands (UDC) and Agent Transfers (AT), a pair of technologies intended to simplify the task of interacting with multiple voice assistants on the same device. On devices that support Alexa and another voice assistant, like Sonos' Sonos Voice Control, UDCs will let users say commands (e.g., "Turn up the volume") using compatible wake words (e.g., "Hey, Sonos"), even if the target assistant wasn't originally used to initiate the request. ATs, meanwhile, will allow voice assistants to transfer user requests (e.g., "Ask UberEats to place an order") to other assistants when they don’t have the ability to fulfill them.

  • Barclays returns to Taiwan with a wholly owned subsidiary after retreat six years ago

    Barclays said it has received approval from Taiwanese regulators to set up a wholly owned subsidiary, which will focus on bond underwriting and green financing, re-entering a market it had exited six years ago. The British bank got the go-ahead from the Financial Supervisory Commission and the Ministry of Economic Affairs to establish Barclays Securities Taiwan, which will be headed by Shella Wang, head of macro distribution for North Asia. She has also been appointed as the chairwoman of the ne

  • Baidu reveals the next-gen robotaxi headed to 10 Chinese cities next year

    Baidu, the Chinese search engine giant that has plowed money into AI and autonomous vehicle technology, unveiled Wednesday a new all-electric robotaxi that it plans to deploy at scale across China. Baidu will add the Apollo RT6 EV – a cross between an SUV and a minivan that comes with a detachable steering wheel – to its Apollo Go ride-hailing service next year. The new battery-electric robotaxi is Baidu’s sixth-generation autonomous vehicle and the first model built on its Xinghe self-driving platform.

  • Any U.S. recession ‘will be a tropical storm,’ strategist says

    Commerce Street Capital President and CEO Dory Wiley and George Ball, Sanders Morris Harris Chairman, join Yahoo Finance Live to look at today's market rally, the Fed's interest rate hikes, oil prices, recession risks, and the second-quarter earnings for banks and Netflix.

  • 30-foot sailboat runs aground in Capitola

    30-foot sailboat runs aground in Capitola

  • Spotify Pet Playlists Can Keep Your Furry, Feathery, or Scaly Friend Relaxed While You're Away

    A music playlist designed specifically for your pal may be just the mood boost they need.

  • Penny Pinchers, Tell Me Your Secrets For Taking A Fun, Affordable Vacation!!!

    Despite the low budget and rising inflation, we're going to plan an amazing vacation.View Entire Post ›

  • Tesla sells most of its Bitcoin holdings

    The deal comes as the value of the cryptocurrency has plunged.

  • Deep price cut leads electric 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV's recovery from devastating recall

    The Chevrolet Bolt EUV electric car just got a deep price cut and stopped bursting into flames. If that doesn’t merit a second look, what does?

  • China seeks to stop UN rights chief from releasing Xinjiang report - document

    GENEVA (Reuters) -China is asking the United Nations human rights chief to bury a highly-anticipated report on human rights violations in Xinjiang, according to a Chinese letter seen by Reuters and confirmed by diplomats from three countries who received it. United Nations High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet has faced severe criticism from civil society for being too soft on China during a May visit and has since said she will refrain from seeking a second term for personal reasons. But before she leaves at the end of August, she has pledged to publish a report into the western Chinese region of Xinjiang.

  • Seth Meyers Can't Get Over 1 Weird Element Of Sidney Powell's Jan. 6 Testimony

    "Sidney Powell is your attorney when there's nothing else left at the lawyer store."

  • Ford Plans to Cut Several Thousand Salaried Jobs

    The cuts are tied to Ford’s goal of eliminating $3 billion in annual costs by 2026, people familiar with the matter say.

  • Drivers have decided Teslas are worth the higher sticker price — but are they ready to get burned on insurance?

    Expect to pay more for coverage, but you can find savings in other ways.

  • Boeing Poised to Increase 787 Production Once Deliveries Resume

    The FAA administrator declined to predict when the agency may allow the company to resume delivery of Dreamliners.

  • Tesla Ends Streak of Record Quarterly Profits After China Factory Shutdown

    Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker also is grappling with soaring inflation and supply-chain disruptions.

  • LION ELECTRIC TRUCKS ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $150,000 IN FUNDING FROM CANADA'S INCENTIVES FOR MEDIUM AND HEAVY-DUTY ZERO-EMISSION VEHICLES PROGRAM

    MONTREAL, July 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced that its customers in Canada can now receive up to $150,000 in funding under Transport Canada's newly launched Incentives for Medium and Heavy-duty Zero-Emission Vehicles ("iMHZEV") Program. Under this new program, the Canadian Federal Government is providing nearly $550 million in funding for the

  • Florida jury finds Tesla just 1% to blame for teen driver’s fiery crash

    A jury in Florida has found Tesla just 1% negligent in a fiery crash that killed two teens, for disabling a speed limiter on the electric car.

  • GE Aviation joint venture CFM International launches plan with Airbus to test open fan engine architecture

    A Cincinnati-based joint venture with GE Aviation is partnering with Airbus to flight test a next-generation aircraft design. CFM International, a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aviation and France's Safran Aircraft Engines, is partnering with aircraft maker Airbus to flight test its cutting-edge open fan engine architecture, which is slated to take place in the second half of this decade at Airbus' test facility in Toulouse, France.