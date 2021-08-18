U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,443.09
    -4.99 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,313.41
    -29.87 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.96
    +0.78 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,186.79
    +9.62 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.05
    -0.54 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.50
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    -0.20 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    +0.0190 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9800
    +0.4050 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,658.99
    -264.46 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,146.12
    +17.44 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Baidu World 2021: Baidu Showcases How Latest AI Innovations Transform Transportation, Industry and Daily Life

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Baidu demonstrated how its latest AI innovations will transform and improve transportation, industry and daily life at its annual flagship technology conference, Baidu World 2021. From a robocar reveal and a rebranded robotaxi mobile platform to Xiaodu's first smart TV and the 2nd generation Kunlun AI chip, Baidu showcased how AI will permeate our daily lives and bring about new, improved experiences.

Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Speaking on how Baidu is doing this with AI, Baidu Co-founder and CEO Robin Li said, "AI is the combination of technology and feeling. The value of the technology is that everyone can feel the changes brought by it."

Baidu Co-founder and CEO Robin Li and CCTV Host Beining Sa on stage at Baidu World 2021
Baidu Co-founder and CEO Robin Li and CCTV Host Beining Sa on stage at Baidu World 2021

Key highlights from the event that demonstrated transformational experiences as a result of AI include:

  • A new era of autonomous driving – CEO Robin Li unveiled his vision for mobility of the future – a robocar. This robocar, which has L5 autonomous driving capabilities, will be more like an intelligent robot: it will move, it will communicate, and it will learn. Alongside the robocar, Baidu announced a new Luobo Kuaipao robotaxi mobile platform, which aims to commercialize autonomous driving, making hailed autonomous vehicles accessible to the broader public. Together, these announcements demonstrate how the Baidu Apollo intelligent driving program is forging the way towards the era of autonomous driving 2.0 – shifting from technical verification to large-scale operation.

  • Xiaodu's new smart products – Xiaodu announced its first smart TV – the Xiaodu Smart UHD TV V86 – complete with an 86-inch 4K ultra-HD screen, AI-powered voice control and gesture recognition to bring users an upgraded smart TV experience as smart TVs becoming more prevalent in today's households. Xiaodu also announced the TIANTIAN Rotating Smart Display T8, Xiaodu Active Noise Canceling Intelligent Headphones Pro, its first active noise-cancelling headset, and a Xiaodu Intelligent Dictionary Pen.

  • AI-powered search with Baidu APP – Baidu demonstrated onstage how AI technology powers speech recognition search on its Baidu APP, which has 580 million monthly active users. The demonstration showed that despite the length of query or mixing Chinese and English language and dialects, the application delivered results with 98% accuracy.

  • Upgrading industries with AI technology – Baidu AI Cloud has seen strong growth, growing 71% year over year as reported in Baidu's Q2 2021 Earnings Report. This is due, in part, to Baidu's ability to create and execute on more efficient solutions across a variety of industries including manufacturing, energy and city management. At Baidu World, the company featured projects with partners across China including Quanzhou Water Utility Brain, Suzhou Industrial Park, and Lijiang City Brain.

  • Baidu Brain 7.0 – Baidu CTO Haifeng Wang announced the latest version of Baidu Brain, which is differentiated from the 6.0 version by its powerful innovation integration – of knowledge and deep learning, hardware and software, cross-modal and multi-technology fusion, and technology and scenario application fusion – and its reduced threshold for developers to learn the AI platform, enabled by PaddlePaddle.

  • 2nd Generation Kunlun AI Chip – Baidu announced the mass production of the 7nm Kunlun II AI chip, which delivers 2-3x more performance over the previous generation, with a max power consumption of 120W. As the hardware engine of Baidu Brain, Kunlun supports all types of algorithms including speech, vision, natural language processing and intelligent recommendation.

Baidu World 2021 was an opportunity to demonstrate Baidu's vision of how AI will impact, transform and improve the daily lives of people around the world – from smart transportation to smarter homes to intelligent industrial applications. Each year, Baidu aims to make AI solutions more accessible, smarter and more efficient, and encourage the adoption of AI technologies across the spectrum as it continues to innovate for the future.

To see the recording of the conference with English translation, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPjJqofYx7g

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation. Baidu is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU", and on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "9888". Currently, one ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Media Contact: intlcomm@baidu.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baidu-world-2021-baidu-showcases-how-latest-ai-innovations-transform-transportation-industry-and-daily-life-301358178.html

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • State Street (NYSE:STT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.57

    State Street Corporation ( NYSE:STT ) will increase its dividend on the 12th of October to US$0.57. This makes the...

  • BlackRock Joins $200 Million in Funding for Startup Breeze Air

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. and Knighthead Capital Management are investing in a $200 million second round of capital to support the expansion of startup low-cost carrier Breeze Airways. The funding also includes additional investments by Peterson Partners Inc. and Sandlot Partners, which helped provide an initial $100 million in capital that backed the May start of flights by the Salt Lake City-based carrier, Breeze Aviation Group Inc. said Wednesday.Breeze, which offers nonstop flights from

  • Zervos: 'The emotional scarring' of consumers is 'more extreme' than many think

    Zervos, who previously worked as an economist and advisor to the Federal Reserve, says "the last thing a scarred and fragile consumer needs right now is tighter monetary policy."

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.

  • The Biggest Reason to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    The success of Apple's biggest product line in the 5G smartphone era is going to be a big catalyst for the stock.

  • iOS 15: Apple gives users option to reverse controversial new Safari redesign entirely

    Apple has reversed a controversial part of its new iOS 15 update yet further, almost entirely reversing it. When the company introduced the new iPhone and iPad software in June, one of the chief features was a new design for Safari. It changed how tabs work and moved the address bar to the bottom of the screen.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 18th, 2021

    Following a bearish Tuesday, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels and yesterday’s highs to avoid another day in the red.

  • Autonomous Vehicles: Partnership for Progress in Image Sensing

    As vehicles progress from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to becoming fully autonomous, a key technology enabler will be the advanced sensors that allow these vehicles to sense the world ...

  • UScellular Launches Inseego MiFi® 8000 Mobile Hotspot

    SAN DIEGO, August 17, 2021--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its MiFi® 8000 4G LTE mobile hotspot is now commercially available at UScellular stores and UScellular.com. The MiFi 8000 provides high-speed 4G LTE connectivity for up to 15 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones, with all-day battery life, quick recharging, and enterprise-grade security features.

  • Why Appian Is Buying a Process Mining Company

    Despite strong results, shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) slipped following the company's second-quarter earnings on Aug. 6. The cloud-based low-code software company reported a 24% increase in overall revenue to $83 million, ahead of estimates at $79.1 million. Cloud-based subscription revenue -- the part of the business the company is most focused on -- jumped 44% to $42.5 million, its fastest growth in that category in several quarters.

  • Why Apple Is A 'Top Tech Name' To Own Right Now

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares raced back to all-time highs Monday amid optimism concerning its imminent hardware releases. The Apple Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $185 price target on Apple shares. The Apple Thesis: Wedbush's Asia supply chain checks for the second half indicates iPhone builds between 130 million and 150 million, with the iPhone 13 accounting for 35%-45% of iPhone builds in the third quarter, analyst Ives said in a note. The positive

  • T-Mobile says data on 40 million people stolen by hackers

    The company, which had 104.8 million customers as of June, acknowledged the data breach on Sunday after U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice first reported that a seller had posted on an underground forum offering for sale some private data, including social security numbers from a breach at T-Mobile servers. Vice said the seller claimed that 100 million people had their data compromised in the breach.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy in August

    Cloud computing services started to proliferate in the 2010s, and with the tech now accepted as an essential part of business, it's completely disrupting the very fabric of the global economy. Across all industries, those companies making best use of the cloud are winning and leaving their peers in the dust.

  • Apple Sees Delay In Its Shift Away From China Due To COVID-19: Report

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is slowing plans to shift production from China to Vietnam as governments tighten border controls to contain outbreaks of new variants of the coronavirus, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to start mass production of its latest AirPods earphones in China instead of Vietnam as previously planned. Apple reportedly still aims to move around 20% of new AirPods production to Vietnam at some point i

  • Apple Seeing Surging China iPhone Demand, Analyst Says

    IPhone shipments in China in July were up 79% on a year-over-year basis, while China’s own handset vendors saw just a 27% increase, writes Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty,

  • Google Pixel 6 and other phones will come without a charger in the box, company announces

    Google will stop include charging plugs in the boxes for its phone. Apple and Samsung have done the same, and the move looks set to become standard within the phone industry. Google told The Verge that it had made the decision because there was no longer a need to include the chargers given that most people still had one.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Google Unveils New Pixel Phone: 4 Must-See Takeaways

    Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) announced a new smartphone on Tuesday: the Pixel 5a. The latest Pixel device rounds out the company's new smartphone lineup, as Google already teased its higher-end Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro earlier this month. Despite what may appear to be aggressive efforts from Alphabet to beef up its smartphone business, it's still a small part of the online search juggernaut's overall business.

  • They’re 14 and 9 years old—and making $32,000 a month thanks to Ethereum

    Ishaan Thakur, 14, and his sister Aanya, 9, have seen their college fund swell this year after they began mining in March with an old gaming computer.

  • Baidu Plans Future In AI And Autonomous Driving

    Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google counterpart Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) launched its second-generation artificial intelligence chip, its first robocar, and a rebranded driverless taxi app at the annual Baidu World Conference, CNBC reports. Baidu's AI and the autonomous driving move seems well-timed to tap the gradual pandemic recovery despite the intense Chinese regulatory crackdown on the tech companies. Its robotaxis already have a presence in China. Reuters reports that Baid