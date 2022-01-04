U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,808.90
    +12.34 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,878.12
    +293.06 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,725.07
    -107.72 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.45
    +29.14 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.15
    +1.07 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.80
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.26 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6700
    +0.0420 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0070 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1320
    +0.7960 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,310.02
    +371.63 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.34
    +31.99 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.38
    +125.84 (+1.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Baig and McNatt Appointed Presidents of Amwins Brokerage

·3 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the appointments of Sam Baig and Jeff McNatt as presidents of Amwins Brokerage, effective immediately. James Drinkwater, who has served as president of the Brokerage division since 2008 and was also named president of Amwins Group in 2018, will directly focus on his roles as president of Amwins and executive chair of Amwins Global Risks.

(PRNewsfoto/Amwins)
(PRNewsfoto/Amwins)

"Both Sam and Jeff are accomplished leaders bringing a wealth of experience and expertise that will continue to advance the evolution of our brokerage business," said Scott M. Purviance, chief executive officer of Amwins. "James has led our brokerage division to record growth during his tenure and will continue lending his keen industry knowledge and unmatched business acumen to the firm as we bring on the future."

As presidents, Baig and McNatt will be responsible for the design and execution of the overall brokerage strategy, while overseeing more than 400 specialty broker teams and various risk and industry practice groups that share knowledge and solutions across the Amwins platform. Additionally, they will focus on recruiting, training and development of the next generation of Amwins brokers, cultivating key market and retail client relationships, and assisting in the formation of exclusive capacity and firm-wide proprietary products.

"Both Sam and Jeff understand Amwins' inherent entrepreneurial culture and bring complementary industry experience that will effectively take our business to the next level," said Drinkwater. "This evolutionary transition exemplifies our commitment to our partners and the clients they serve, as we continue delivering broad resources and unrivaled access to leading insurance markets worldwide."

Prior to his new role, Baig served as executive vice president and leader of the Georgia branches of Amwins Brokerage, where he oversaw operations, thought leadership, talent management and organic growth of the region. Sam joined Colemont in 1996, which later became part of Amwins, and he was responsible for the production and placement of all lines of property and inland marine risks, with a focus on commercial and multi-family real estate, public entities, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, distribution and construction.

McNatt previously served as executive vice president and leader of the Florida branches of Amwins Brokerage. Jeff joined Amwins in 2007 as a property broker, opening an Amwins office in Birmingham, Alabama. In 2011, he relocated to Florida to open an Amwins office in Satellite Beach, managing a large book of catastrophic and non-catastrophic business.

About Amwins
Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $26 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

For further information contact:
Amwins Group, Inc.
Lisa Kuszmar
Telephone: 704.749.2780
Email: lisa.kuszmar@amwins.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baig-and-mcnatt-appointed-presidents-of-amwins-brokerage-301453668.html

SOURCE Amwins

