Bailey Says Inflation Undershoot Leaves BOE ‘Where We Were’

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said weaker-than-expected inflation in January “pretty much leaves us where we were” after the data prompted traders to shift forward bets on interest-rate cuts.

“We slightly overshot last month and slightly undershot this month,” Bailey told the House of Lords Economics Affairs Committee, adding that the results “pretty much leaves us where we were.”

Bailey said the figures were “obviously encouraging relative to where we could have been” but cautioned that services inflation and pay growth are still too high to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

The comments suggest Wednesday’s data were unlikely to shift the thinking of policymakers after they prompted traders to fully price in a quarter-point rate reduction by August. Bailey said that the BOE had moved from judging how restrictive it needs to be with policy to how long to keep the current policy stance to curb inflation.

The BOE expects inflation to temporarily return to its 2% target in the coming months. However, Bailey and other rate-setters have been reluctant to suggest that the battle to bring down inflation is over given the pressures in the labor market.

UK inflation had held steady at 4% in January, slightly lower than the 4.1% the BOE and private-sector economists expected. It came after a surprisingly strong figure in December dashed hopes of a rate cut as soon as the spring.

January’s data also showed services inflation — a key indicator being closely watched by the BOE for signs of domestic price pressures — was below expectations at 6.5%.

However, the inflation undershoot was at least partially offset by figures on Tuesday showing higher-than-expected wage figures and falling unemployment, a tightening in the jobs market that will fuel fears among hawkish policymakers.

Bailey was cautious on the recent evidence from the key underlying drivers of inflation being monitored by the BOE. He said services inflation is at levels that are “not compatible with a 2% sustained inflation target” and warned that pay growth needs to fall further.

“There was quite a marked reduction in pay growth yesterday, just not quite as far as we thought,” he said. “We are seeing that coming down but we really need to see more evidence of that.”

Bailey also told lawmakers:

He is skeptical about using forward guidance to guide markets on the future path of monetary policy, criticizing a key plank of the central bank’s policy following the financial crisis

The BOE is trimming back “the depth and breadth” of its work on climate change after the government downgraded it as a priority for the central bank. It will focus more on cyber risks, he added

Tracking money supply growth is not a good forecasting tool on its own after monetarist economists claimed it had predicted the UK’s surge in inflation

Changing the quantitative tightening program to save the taxpayer money would effectively be a tax on the banks

With assistance from Lucy White, Irina Anghel and Philip Aldrick.

