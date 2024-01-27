Overview of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Stock Transaction

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment management firm, has recently altered its investment in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI), a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services. On December 1, 2023, the firm reduced its holdings in SCI by 570,479 shares, which impacted its portfolio by a marginal -0.03%. This transaction reflects Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s ongoing portfolio adjustments in response to market conditions and investment strategy.

With over a century of experience, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) has established itself as a prominent investment management partnership, prioritizing existing clients' interests and maintaining a high standard of professional excellence. The firm manages assets for some of the world's largest professional investors, including pension funds and financial institutions across various continents. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment philosophy is rooted in fundamental analysis and proprietary research, aiming to identify companies with the potential for sustainable, above-average growth over the long term.

Baillie Gifford Adjusts Stake in Service Corp International

Service Corp International at a Glance

Service Corp International, operating in the USA since its IPO on July 23, 1987, specializes in funeral and cemetery services and products. The company's operations are segmented into funeral and cemetery services, with the majority of its revenue stemming from funeral services. SCI has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion and is recognized for its significant revenue contribution from the United States. The company's financial performance has been robust, with a PE Ratio of 21.78, indicating profitability.

Details of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s Trade in SCI

The specifics of the trade reveal that Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s action to reduce its stake in SCI was executed at a price of $61.54 per share. Following the transaction, the firm's total shareholding in SCI stands at 14,050,225 shares, representing a 0.79% position in its portfolio and a 9.51% holding in the traded stock. This adjustment is part of the firm's strategic portfolio management.

Story continues

Service Corp International's Stock Metrics

SCI's current stock price is $69.26, which is closely aligned with the GF Value of $71.42, indicating the stock is fairly valued. The stock's price to GF Value ratio is 0.97, suggesting it is trading at a price near its intrinsic value. SCI's GF Score is an impressive 92 out of 100, reflecting its high potential for outperformance. The company's financial strength and profitability are further underscored by its Profitability Rank of 9/10 and Growth Rank of 10/10.

Baillie Gifford Adjusts Stake in Service Corp International

Post-Transaction Market Performance

Since Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s trade, SCI's stock price has experienced a gain of 12.54%, showcasing a positive market response. The year-to-date performance shows a modest increase of 0.28%, while the historical performance since its IPO boasts an impressive 7953.49% price change.

Industry and Sector Insights

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s top sectors include Technology and Consumer Cyclical, with leading holdings such as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA). Within the Personal Services industry, SCI holds a commanding presence, leveraging its extensive network of funeral and cemetery services to maintain a significant market share.

Comparative Shareholder Analysis

In comparison to other major investors, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s position in SCI is substantial, with a 9.51% stake in the company. The largest shareholder, Gotham Asset Management, LLC, also maintains a significant investment in SCI, although the exact share percentage is not disclosed.

Transaction Impact Analysis

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Service Corp International is a strategic move that aligns with its investment philosophy and market outlook. While the transaction had a minimal immediate impact on the firm's portfolio, it reflects Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s active management approach and its commitment to long-term value creation for its clients. As SCI continues to perform well in the market, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s remaining stake in the company may contribute positively to its portfolio's overall performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

