Bain-Backed Zelis Weighs Sale, IPO at $15 Billion-Plus Valuation

(Bloomberg) -- The private equity owners of Zelis are weighing options for the health-care technology company, including a possible sale, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Bain Capital and Parthenon Capital have been speaking with potential advisers about exploring a sale or initial public offering of US-based Zelis, according to the people. They’re also open to bringing in new investors to Zelis in a private transaction as well, they said.

Zelis could be valued at $15 billion or more in any deal, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Deliberations are in the early stages and no final decisions on Zelis have been taken, the people said. Representatives for Bain, Parthenon and Zelis declined to comment.

A potential deal for Zelis comes as more private equity firms start to prioritize cashing in on portfolio companies after what has been a challenging period for exiting investments.

In 2019, Bain invested in the merger of Parthenon-backed health-care payments technology companies Zelis Healthcare and RedCard Systems. Zelis’s client base has grown to more than 700 clients and the company’s tech is used for about $80 billion of provider payments every year, according to Bain’s website.

Bain is separately exploring a sale of a different payroll software firm called Zellis, which could be valued at about £2 billion ($2.5 billion), Bloomberg News reported earlier in January.

