U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,966.25
    -9.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,634.00
    -48.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,030.25
    -42.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.90
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.23
    +0.18 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.10
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0588
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -0.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2035
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2830
    +0.0840 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,275.17
    -162.42 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.53
    -4.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.43
    -32.13 (-0.12%)
     

Bain Capital Ventures Closes $1.9 Billion in Tech Investment Funds

Edward Ludlow
·2 min read
Bain Capital Ventures Closes $1.9 Billion in Tech Investment Funds

(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital Ventures, the venture arm of the namesake private equity giant, has raised $1.9 billion across two new venture funds targeting startups of all sizes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The funds, which set a new record for Bain Capital’s 20-year-old venture capital business, will target investments in fintech, infrastructure, apps and commerce technology, BCV said in a statement Tuesday. The raise eclipses the $1.3 billion BCV announced in May 2021 to invest in earlier-stage companies.

The firm also launched a $560 million fund last year, exclusively targeting crypto-related companies.

“Entrepreneurs want to build alongside investors who’ve done so successfully, and our team of operators, builders and experienced investors delivers on that promise,” BCV Partner Enrique Salem said in a statement.

The funding size is notable in an industry that pulled back in 2022. Venture capital investments dropped globally last year, and VCs showed more caution amid public market turmoil.

Bain’s new funds were over-subscribed and will invest in companies of all stages from seed to growth, BCV said. The venture group has also been adding to its investment teams and bringing in talent from other firms, the company said.

The group will focus in particular on startups that serve other businesses rather than consumer-facing technology, BCV partner Matt Harris said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday.

Harris also said that there was momentum in the tech industry, despite the current market downturn. “I think technology is moving very quickly,” Harris said. “What we found is that investors are still very interested, and this may be, in fact, a buying opportunity.”

He said that while about 70% of the firm’s investments have been in the US, BCV was increasingly interested in Europe and the UK. Harris added that investors will monitor opportunities in generative artificial intelligence, an area in vogue for technology executives and investors. The partner described recent AI tools as “strikingly useful” and emphasized the firm’s investments in AI over the last decade.

"I have no doubt things will get overheated in AI and there will be articles in nine months about the letdown and unfilled promise,” Harris said, “but we think the promise quite durable as it relates to AI.”

--With assistance from Caroline Hyde.

(Adds executive comments starting in the seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia’s Economy Slows as Rate Hikes Begin to Take Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in the final three months of 2022, in a sign the Reserve Bank’s rapid interest-rate increases are beginning to weigh on activity.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Most Votes in Presidency RaceTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit T

  • For Bain Capital Ventures, 'it is 2021 all over again' (well, almost)

    Bain Capital Ventures is doubling down on what works, literally. The venture firm, one of Bain’s 11 financial divisions, has raised $1.9 billion across two funds, one for seed to growth-stage startups that hovers around $1.4 billion, and one for later-stage opportunities that closed around a third of that, at $493 million. Additionally, Bain Capital Crypto closed a $500 million fund in March 2022, and the firm announced a $2.4 billion Tech Opportunities fund earlier this month.

  • Australia economy slows in Q4 as inflation squeezes consumers

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's economy grew at its weakest pace in a year last quarter as strength in trade was offset by rising interest rates and high inflation, and all the signs are a further slowdown lies ahead. Indeed, without the sizeable contribution from trade, the economy would actually have contracted in the December quarter as rising prices eroded consumer purchasing power and led them to save less.Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday showed real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.5% in the December quarter, compared to 0.7% in the previous quarter and under forecasts of 0.8%. Annual growth was still solid at 2.7%, and the report contained plenty of evidence of cost and price pressures that underline the case for yet further increases in interest rates in the struggle against inflation.

  • Novavax Tumbles After Warning of ‘Substantial Doubt’ Over Future

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. said there’s substantial doubt about its ability to stay in business through next year, the latest warning from the company after it struggled to develop and sell a Covid-19 vaccine. The stock plunged in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Most Votes in Presidency

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $153.26, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session.

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $474.26, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 20% and 0.19%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Novavax Says There Is ‘Substantial Doubt’ Around Its Ability to Continue Operating This Year

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker will be forced to compete again the far-better-resourced Pfizer and Moderna, casting questions over its 2023 revenues.

  • How to Find Cheap, Highly-Ranked Stocks Under $10 to Buy for March

    Today we used one of our Zacks screens to show investors how to find highly-ranked Zacks stocks, which means they have improving earnings outlooks, that are trading for under $10 per share to consider buying for March and beyond.

  • Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power (PLUG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Rivian earnings: Stock slides as its 2023 production forecast misses the mark

    Rivian shares are sliding after the EV maker report mixed Q4 results, and a production forecast that missed the mark.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • Novavax stock sheds a quarter of its value as vaccine maker’s business in ‘substantial doubt’

    Novavax shares shares sank late Tuesday after reporting more than double the loss that analysts expected and disclosing that it make it another year.

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

    PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 26.92% and 3.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Axsome (AXSM) Q4 Earnings Miss, Auvelity Records First Sales

    Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) incurs wider-than-expected loss in Q4 2022. Revenues beat estimates while shares gain.

  • ONEOK (OKE) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

    ONEOK's (OKE) fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates, while revenues miss the same. Its long-term debt and interest expense decline during the period.