Bain & Company and the Association for Financial Professionals partner to drive capability building for finance teams in support of bold CFO agendas

This partnership brings robust training to Bain & Company clients, as well as thought leadership collaboration on key CFO issues, including ESG, advanced analytics and agile financial planning

BOSTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company announced today a strategic partnership with the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP), a leading global professional society for finance professionals. This new partnership delivers AFP's industry-leading finance trainings to Bain clients, with a focus on CFOs' transformation agendas.

"Bain works with leading CFOs around the world and across nearly every industry, and among this group, we hear one recurring question: 'how do we transform our finance organization to stay ahead as the world of business evolves?'" said Hernan Saenz, global head of Bain & Company's Performance Improvement practice. "For most CFOs, the answer starts with investing in their teams. This new partnership will help drive capability building for our clients and their finance organizations, equipping them to meet even the boldest of transformation agendas."

The partnership brings together Bain & Company's performance improvement expertise with AFP's finance industry acumen to invest in industry-leading finance training for Bain's clients as well as to bring them the most cutting-edge industry insights on financial planning and analysis (FP&A) and treasury. The organizations will also collaborate on thought leadership focused on critical CFO agenda items, such as ESG, advanced analytics and agile financial planning.

Attendees of AFP's upcoming event, AFP 2022, will be able to attend a session presented by Bain & Company titled, Forecasting at Scale: A Global Transformation Story within the Financial Planning and Analysis track.

"In order for an organization to have a competitive advantage in today's volatile and uncertain environment, it is essential that the skills of the CFO's finance team are advancing in step with the investments being made in technology and business model innovation," said Jim Kaitz, CEO and president of AFP. "Without a sustained commitment to upskilling, critical strategic initiatives, including digital transformation, are likely to fail."

