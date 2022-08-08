U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.00
    +17.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,918.00
    +161.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,269.00
    +40.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,933.80
    +12.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.70
    -1.31 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.80
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    20.29
    +0.45 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0200
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7880
    -0.0520 (-1.83%)
     

  • Vix

    21.69
    +0.25 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2114
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7000
    -0.2700 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,071.17
    +919.15 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.76
    +27.53 (+5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.15
    +59.41 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

BairesDev Giveback Program Provides Access to Tech Training and Resources to More Than 1,500 Talented People

·2 min read

The program continues to grow every year more donations, participants, and beneficiaries, reflecting the company's commitment to closing the digital gap for underrepresented communities.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev®, a leading technology solutions company, announced the conclusion of the latest edition of its Giveback Program, focused on promoting diversity and inclusion in the technology industry by investing in the tech talent of tomorrow. In this opportunity, BairesDev partnered with its clients to make 224 donations to 29 different NPOs, 60% more compared to the previous edition.

Twice a year, the company selects a list of NPOs that share its vision of building a more inclusive tech industry and teams up with clients to allow them to choose causes for BairesDev to donate funds. In this edition, BairesDev donated funds to Womxn in Power, EveryoneOn, NPower, Close the Gap, and LaunchCode, among other NPOs, which focus on closing the digital breach faced by many talented people around the world.

Beneficiaries highlighted the relevance of these programs in supporting underrepresented communities and addressing unequal access to opportunities in the tech industry. With BairesDev donations, more than 1,500 talented people from diverse backgrounds will have access to industry certifications, computers, digital training, among others.

"BairesDev donations have provided enough to underwrite industry certification testing for all of the women in the next Silicon Valley training cohort.  This will give roughly 40 women the industry-recognized certification essential to landing their first job in tech." - NPower Inc.

"Thanks to BairesDev, Close the Gap can fully equip a computer lab in Africa with 30 computers and offer training to local personnel of a school that is in need of ICT devices. The hardware will be installed in a dedicated computer room where on average 20 individual students will make use of each computer. Thanks to your contributions, 600 students who would otherwise be excluded from digital education will now gain digital literacy." - Close the Gap.

"We at BairesDev know firsthand the importance of a diverse and inclusive tech industry and are committed to providing equal opportunities for talented people, wherever they may be," said Nacho De Marco, CEO and co-founder of BairesDev. "It's inspiring to partner with so many of our clients who are committed to helping close the digital gap facing underrepresented communities."

The BairesDev Giveback Program, formerly called B-Grants, recently won a Stevie® Award for Corporate Responsibility Program of the Year. Through the program, the organization shows its commitment to helping create opportunities for the tech talent of tomorrow. The next edition of the program will be launched before the end of 2022.

About BairesDev®

BairesDev is a leading nearshore technology solutions company that architects and engineers scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet all kinds of business challenges.

Using its deep tech expertise and cross-industry experience, BairesDev evolves digital transformation into digital acceleration. The ultimate goal is to create lasting value throughout the entire digital transformation journey.

With 5,000+ seasoned engineers in 36 countries, BairesDev provides time zone aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands. Working for clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, and ViacomCBS, the company has been reimagining the tech landscape for over a decade.

For more information, please visit https://www.bairesdev.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bairesdev-giveback-program-provides-access-to-tech-training-and-resources-to-more-than-1-500-talented-people-301601024.html

SOURCE BairesDev

Recommended Stories

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • Britain at risk of energy shortages as Norway threatens to ration electricity - live updates

    Britain really isn’t working – and the collapsing NHS is to blame Vegetable shortage looms as Europe battles heatwave FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc Roger Bootle: The Taiwan crisis is the stuff of economic nightmares Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • GE Is Building the Electricity Grid of the Future. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    The company has an impressive history, and current technology, on display at its research center in upstate New York.

  • Oil renews slide as supply fears fade, demand worries remain

    Oil futures fall Monday as worries over crude supply appeared to fade and demand worries remain in place.

  • Gasoline At (or Under) $2.99 a Gallon: Here's Where

    Several states have seen gasoline prices drop to three bucks or lower as crude oil prices have continued to decline.

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • German Power Rises to Record as Heat Wave Scorches Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Benchmark German power for next year rose to a record as a heat wave bolstered demand, putting pressure on energy supplies ahead of the critical winter period.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillPrices have reached a fourth record in f

  • Winston-Salem company proposes 900,000-square-foot spec complex on Triad-Triangle border

    Winston-Salem's Williams Development Group has a proposal before Mebane for a two-building warehouse complex comprising 900,000 square feet just south of interstates 40 and 85. The 74-acre site is in Orange County, but the developer is seeking to have it annexed into Mebane, which is mostly in Alamance County but has a portion across the county line, in order to link to the city’s water and wastewater system. Orange County installed water and sewer lines in the area starting about 10 years ago to prepare for industrial development in the area.

  • Ford Stock Can Keep Rising After Solid July Sales

    The rebound in Ford's U.S. deliveries should give investors more confidence in the underlying demand environment.

  • Wood-Pellet Exports Boom Amid Ukraine War, Environmental Concerns

    War has cut off the supply of compressed-wood pellets from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine to the power plants in Western Europe that burn them instead of coal. U.S. export volume, which has climbed steadily over the past decade, is running ahead of last year, when a record of more than 7.4 million metric tons of U.S. wood pellets were sold abroad, according to the Foreign Agricultural Service. The average price before insurance and shipping costs has risen to nearly $170 a metric ton, from around $140 last year.

  • India Seeks to Oust China Firms From Sub-$150 Phone Market

    (Bloomberg) -- India seeks to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices cheaper than 12,000 rupees ($150) to kickstart its faltering domestic industry, dealing a blow to brands including Xiaomi Corp.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillT

  • Copper Miner Oz Minerals Rebuffs BHP’s $5.8 Billion Takeover Bid

    Copper mining company Oz Minerals rejected a takeover approach by BHP, which is seeking to boost its output of a metal needed for electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar farms.

  • The EV Race Is Turning a Gold Rush Haven Into a Battery Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold has long dominated the Western Australian city of Kalgoorlie, born in a late 19th Century prospecting rush and home to one of the world’s largest-open pit mines, nestled right next to residential streets. Blasts to dislodge precious-metal laced rock from the more than two-mile long Super Pit still frequently rattle the main street.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump t

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • How Much Should I Put in My Roth IRA Monthly?

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's How You Can Retire With $5 Million

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Citigroup Sued by Loomis Sayles Over $70 Million in Trade Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Loomis, Sayles & Co. sued Citigroup Inc., alleging the bank caused more than $70 million in losses while executing two separate trading orders that swamped the market.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But D

  • 5 Best Technology Stocks To Buy Now

    This is the second part of our article titled 10 Best Technology Stocks to Buy Now. We discussed why technology sector is the best place to look for long-term winners as well as how we determined the best stocks within this sector in the first part. You can read the first part of this article […]

  • Oil stays near multi-month lows on demand worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices inched up from multi-month lows on Monday as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the United States. Erasing earlier gains, Brent crude futures were down $1.54, or 1.6%, at $93.38 a barrel by 1128 GMT. Both contracts recouped some losses on Friday after jobs growth in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, unexpectedly accelerated in July.

  • Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?

    It's hard to argue with the idea Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. There's a reason he's called the Oracle of Omaha, and it's why many investors follow his every stock move, but often Buffett's investing advice is more one of "do as I say, not as I do." While Berkshire Hathaway does own dozens of companies because of the vast sums of money he invests, Buffett has put most of his eggs into one basket: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).