BairesDev Launches Scholarships for One Year of Tech Education for Women

The scholarships will grant access to over 1,000 training programs focused on software development for one year.

Mountain View, CA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev®, a nearshore software solutions unicorn, announced it will be offering 100 scholarships to women for technical training in order to facilitate greater access to tech education. Through the initiative, more than 1,000 online training programs will be available in Platzi, a leading online EdTech platform.

Through these scholarships, BairesDev seeks to provide opportunities for women interested in starting their tech careers as well as contribute to training the next generation of professionals. According to BairesDev's Women in Tech Report, the company saw a 400% increase in female candidates between 2015 and 2021. This trend continues in 2023 as women represented 52% of all applications — the highest peak in 13 years.

"We believe in the power of education to promote a greater participation of women in technology," said Nacho de Marco, CEO and co-founder of BairesDev. "This project is a step forward, inclosing the gender gap, and we hope this opportunity will allow many talented women to learn valuable skills and to feel empowered to forge a successful career in programming."

"Enabling spaces to promote tech education is vital to inspire more women to join the technology industry and assume leadership positions in organizations. It's time to give them the visibility they deserve and continue our efforts toward closing the gender gap," said Nicole Chapaval, Chief of Staff at Platzi.

All scholarship recipients will acquire software development skills and access to English classes in Platzi for one year. Applications will be open from March 21 until April 20 to women 18 and older. For more details on how to apply, visit BairesDev Blog. The selected applicants will be notified via email on May 8th.





