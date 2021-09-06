U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.86
    -0.43 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.00
    -7.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1862
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0026 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9020
    +0.2100 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,833.97
    +1,662.20 (+3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,360.96
    +63.23 (+4.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,178.26
    +39.91 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Bairong's Cloud-Native SaaS Platform Accelerates China Bohai Bank Digital Transformation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bairong Inc ("Bairong" or "the Company", 6608.HK), a leading independent AI-powered technology platform in China, is providing digital solutions, which include anti-fraud and loan monitoring systems, for China Bohai Bank to protect and scale its business. The solutions are powered by Bairong's Cloud-Native SaaS platform, which is created to accelerate the digital transformation of financial institutions by helping them swiftly deploy online businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/Bairong Inc)
(PRNewsfoto/Bairong Inc)

A middle platform plays a vital role in digitalizing the internal and external operations of banks. By upgrading the middle environment so it can share, integrate, and make better use of the core business prowess of both front and back offices, banks can create an intelligent and interconnected space to boost overall operational efficiency and provide better services for customers.

To help more financial institutions achieve this goal, Bairong developed a Cloud-Native SaaS platform, an intelligent middle platform that can significantly improve the responsiveness of the front office while enhancing the agility of the back office by integrating the back-end resources. For banks, it can break down the barriers to collaborations between isolated systems and brings down the costs of front-end business, boosting their innovation ability and organizational effectiveness.

"The cooperation with China Bohai bank opens up a new starting point for Bairong, with which we will continue to explore the application of AI and Big Data in the financial sector in the future. The digital transformation in the financial sector is an ongoing and long-term shift in both technology and business models. To empower more financial initiations during this process, Bairong will build on our advantages in technology and ecosystem resources to continue optimizing our Cloud-Native SaaS platform and ramping up R&D in the emerging technologies," said Zhao Hongqiang, CFO of Bairong.

With the financial sector becoming increasingly complex in a data-rich and technology-intensive environment, a new strategy is needed to help financial institutions scale up their IT infrastructure and lock in potential for business innovation. An established fintech powerhouse named in KPMG's "China Leading Fintech 50" list for five years in a row, Bairong has cooperated with multiple financial institutions to address those challenges and upgrade their business models with digital tools. This year, Bairong's digital solutions based on its Cloud-Native SaaS platform has aided China Minsheng Bank, Ping An Bank, Industrial Bank and Beijing Zhongguancun Bank in strengthening their anti-fraud management systems and enhance overall business efficiency.

"In the post-pandemic era, digital adoption and automation in financial services are no longer an option for the financial sector. Instead, they have become a necessity and growth imperatives. Meanwhile, the need for digital and intelligent transformation in the financial industry is also widely recognized. Lying at the core of digital transformation is technology, while business transformation is the cornerstone underpinning the foundation of digital transformation," Zhao said.

By the end of June 30 2021, Bairong has served over 5,100 financial institutions like China Bohai Bank, drove strong financial growth to reach total revenue of RMB791 million in the first half of 2021, representing a year-on-year increase of 67%, and the non-IFRS net profit grew by 2,612% to RMB99 million. The Company stressed in an exchange filing that it will further buy shares on the open market from time to time with confidence in its own business outlook and prospects.

For more information, please visit Bairong Inc.

About Bairong Inc.

Founded in March 2014, Bairong is a leading independent AI-powered technology platform in China serving more than 5,100 financial services provider clients. Bairong was the largest independent financial big data analytics solutions provider in China. Adhering to the mission of empowering every financial services provider in China with smart and comprehensive data analytics, Bairong has built a cloud-native technology platform that supports the full business cycle of FSP clients, including pre-lending risk management, post-lending monitoring, NPL management and insurance risk management, enabling them to reduce exposure to fraud and improve their risk management effectiveness. Bairong also provides big data marketing and distribution services that enable FSP clients to reach and serve their target customers more effectively.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bairongs-cloud-native-saas-platform-accelerates-china-bohai-bank-digital-transformation-301369690.html

SOURCE Bairong Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has told its employees that he agrees with Cathie Wood-led ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that Tesla is worth $3,000 a share "if they execute really well". What Happened: In a recent interview, Cathie Wood said that her base case on Tesla is $3,000 a share. "Our estimate for Tesla's success has gone up. The main reason for that is their market share. So instead of going down from year-end 2017 to today, it has actually gone up fairly dramatically," Woo

  • Shanghai Suspends Key Approval on Route to Offshore Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials in China’s financial capital of Shanghai are closing a route used for decades by companies operating in the technology sector to draw foreign investment.Startups that have recently applied to Shanghai’s National Development and Reform Commission for permission to inject money into affiliated entities incorporated in places like the Cayman Islands are being turned away, according to people familiar with the matter. Such outbound direct investment is one common way Chinese

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • Cathie Wood scooped up Zoom stock after it crashed — here's why

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is bullish on Zoom after the stock plunged following earnings. Here's what she told Yahoo Finance about the purchase.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • Why bitcoin, ethereum prices are climbing higher

    Crypto assets tend to be highly volatile, with prices that pingpong around on the latest speculation.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $5,000 Into $50,000 (or More) by 2035

    As you may have rightly guessed, Novavax has been gaining buzz for its experimental coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. In a March-published U.K. study, this vaccine generated a vaccine efficacy (VE) of 89.7%. Novavax will likely gain emergency use authorization in the U.S., U.K., and Europe in the coming months.

  • Why Sea Limited Surged by 22.5% in August

    Sea Limited reported a stellar set of earnings for its fiscal 2021 second quarter, continuing its impressive growth streak. Garena's massively popular hit game Free Fire continued to be the highest-grossing game in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and India and achieved a record of over 150 million peak daily active users during the quarter. Sea Limited continues with its aggressive expansion plans.

  • Space Is Hard, but These 3 Space Stocks Can Reach Orbit

    Shareholders of Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) got a reminder last week that space is hard. The company, which went public earlier this year via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, saw a test launch of its new rocket fall short of expectations after one of the five main engines powering the rocket failed. Space has been a hot sector among investors, thanks in part to analyst estimates that it could represent a $1 trillion opportunity by 2040.

  • 4 Metrics Behind MongoDB's Soaring Stock Price

    The big pop came as investors digested the company's outstanding fiscal second-quarter results. MongoDB's top line grew 44% year over year, rising to $199 million. Notably, 44% growth marked a significant acceleration from the 39% growth the company posted in the prior quarter.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • China Evergrande bonds suspended as prices slump

    Bonds issued by heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group plunged on Monday on growing investor worries over the company's ability to pay its debts, prompting China's stock exchanges to halt trading. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended trading in China Evergrande Group's 6.98% July 2022 corporate bond following "abnormal fluctuations." The exchange had also suspended trading in the bond on Friday.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • Stocks Rise as Traders Weigh Fed Taper Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose with U.S. equity-index futures as investors bet slower hiring in the world’s largest economy may delay a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Aluminum hit a decade high amid political unrest in Guinea.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index inched closer to its record high, led by technology shares. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.2% even as U.S. markets were closed for Labor Day. Gains in Asia were led by Japan, where the equity benchmark rose to a 31-year high on

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's Many Delays, Chip Crunch Bites Nio, Apple Car Rumors, Trouble Brews For Workhorse, Volkswagen's Best-seller Reaches China

    EV stocks had a mixed outing in the week ending Sept. 3. The global semiconductor shortage was back in the headlines following warnings by EV makers, and after a brief pause, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car chatter grew louder during the week. Here are the key developments from the EV space: Tesla Delays & Model 2 Budget Car: Tesla announced three delays during the week. Elon Musk relayed through a tweet the full-self driving, or FSD, beta 10 will roll out next Friday, a week later than the previ

  • Investors love to boast about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use fancy math to calculate their gains

    After more than 40 years of rigorously auditing the performance of investment advisers, I have learned that over the long term, buying and holding an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX) or other broad index nearly always comes out ahead of all other attempts to do better, such as market timing or picking particular stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. What I wanted to measure was how these newsletter portfolios performed in the immediately succeeding year.

  • These Stocks Turned $100,000 Into $1 Million, and They Could Do It Again

    Assuming that you had $100,000 to invest a decade ago and decided to split that money equally between shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), you would have easily been a millionaire by now thanks to their massive gains. Shares of these semiconductor stocks have crushed the broader market over the past 10 years, with ASML alone turning a $50,000 investment in 2011 into $945,000 now. Applied Materials has also been a terrific buy, as $50,000 invested in the stock a decade ago would now be worth $610,000.