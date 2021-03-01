Baja Fresh Adds Enchiladas to its Menu for a Limited Time

Enchiladas Rojas and Enchiladas Verdes Back by Popular Demand

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baja Fresh Mexican Grill® (www.BajaFresh.com), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, is bringing back two versions of its fan-favorite enchiladas for a limited time. From March 1 to June 13, Enchiladas Rojas and Enchiladas Verdes are returning to Baja Fresh menus nationwide.

Guests can now enjoy two different enchilada varieties:

Enchiladas Rojas – corn tortillas rolled with grilled chicken and jack cheese, topped with enchilada salsa, cotija cheese, sour cream and cilantro. The Enchiladas Rojas are served with rice, pinto beans and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas Verdes – corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken and jack cheese, topped with salsa suiza, sour cream, sliced avocado and red onion. The Enchiladas Verdes are served with rice and premium side salad with your choice of dressing.

"We're thrilled to bring enchiladas back to Baja Fresh menus nationwide for a limited time," said Lindsay Seli, senior national marketing manager at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Baja Fresh. "We know these enchiladas will deliver that fresh and flavorful Baja experience our guests crave."

Additionally, you can now earn points for every Baja Fresh purchase made in-store or online*! Become a member of Club Baja Rewards for exclusive offers, plus earn one point for every $1 spent pre-tax. For every 100 points, registered members will receive a $10 reward. For more information, visit www.BajaFresh.com. *Additional terms and conditions apply. Available at participating locations.

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 100 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

