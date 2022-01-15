U.S. markets closed

Baked Market to grow by USD 165.49 bn from 2020 to 2025| Rising Urbanization & Changing Consumer Lifestyles to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baked Market by Product (Bread and rolls, Cakes and pastries, Cookies, and Others) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the baked market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The expansion of global players in the region through organic and inorganic organizational developments will facilitate the bakery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Baked Goods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The potential growth difference for the baked market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 165.49 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles and increased snacking and indulgence consumption are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends & challenges -Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The baked market report is segmented by Product (Bread and rolls, Cakes and pastries, Cookies, and Others) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The baked market share growth by the bread and rolls segment will be significant for revenue generation. The bread and rolls segment of the global baked goods market primarily includes products such as whole wheat bread, sourdough, rye bread, pita bread, focaccia bread, multigrain bread, white rolls, hot dog rolls, and sub rolls. The increasing demand for gluten-free bread and rolls is a major factor driving the growth of the segment. The increase in demand for free-from products such as bread, pies, and cakes is expected to encourage other major vendors to offer such products during the forecast period. The recent innovations in the baking ingredient industry have largely supported the growth of the segment since 2018.

View our free sample report for additional insights for the contribution of all segments & regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Bakery Premixes Market -The bakery premixes market share should rise by USD 83.01 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.54%. Download a free sample now!

Artisan Bakery Market -The artisan bakery market share is expected to increase by USD 1.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%. Download a free sample now!

Baked Goods Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.12%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 165.49 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.43

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Brazil, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

