Baker brings organic sourdough bread, pastries to town

HILLSDALE — Hospitality has always been an important value in Ahna Decker’s life, but she didn’t always know that would eventually lead to her starting her own business.

“I love being a homemaker and all that it includes, such as baking, cooking, designing, cleaning, decorating, organizing, hospitality, and raising kids,” Decker said. “I enjoy having friends, family, and strangers around my table, but even dropping off a meal with a friend or surprising my husband’s coworkers with cookies can show hospitality.”

But now, Decker shows hospitality to the whole community through her Taste and See Bakery, which officially launched on Valentine’s Day weekend.

Ahna Decker bakes organic sourdough bread and pastries from her home kitchen.

“One of the inspirations for my business is the idea of being hospitable even from my doorstep,” Decker said. “Sourdough bread in particular is warm, soft, nutritious, and fills the home with a sweet aroma. I love being able to spread that goodness beyond my four walls. I pray that the loaves I bake bless those who taste and that they too would see the goodness and kindness of God all around us, even in the food we eat.”

Though she started baking sourdough bread in 2020, it was not until Decker’s family settled in the Hillsdale area that she was ready to launch her business.

“Over the last few years, I have thought it would be fun to sell bread and other fun treats out of my home and at local farmer’s markets,” Decker said. “Because of the variety of cottage food laws between states, and moving every few years as a military family, I decided not to pursue it until we settled into civilian life. Now that we are settled into the area, I decided to take the leap and start selling my baked goods.”

The bakery specializes in providing fresh, organic sourdough bread and treats.

“I have artisan sourdough loaves and sandwich bread loaves available every week. Specialty loaves and sweet treats vary from week to week,” Decker said. “I use organic ingredients and grass-fed butter when possible for high-quality, clean baked goods.”

Story continues

Decker said the fermentation process of sourdough makes it an especially healthy option.

“Sourdough bread is not made with conventional yeast but a natural yeast which has been used in ancient forms of breadmaking,” Decker said. “Due to the long fermentation process, the bread had a depth of flavor and ease of digestibility not found in store-bought breads made with conventional yeast.”

Decker’s faith has played a critical role in her business.

“I named my bakery Taste and See Bakery because of Psalm 34:8 which says, ‘O taste and see that the Lord is good; How blessed is the man who takes refuge in Him!’ Jesus is the Bread of Life! He is the giver and sustainer of life and He is indeed very good,” Decker said.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Decker said the community has been very supportive of her.

“The community has been so encouraging! I launched my business the week of Valentine's Day with some naturally dyed pink loaves, a double chocolate loaf, and pink white chocolate chip cookies,” Decker said. “I’m excited to serve more within the community and see how my business grows!”

Preorders open on Fridays and orders are available for pickup at Decker’s home every Thursday afternoon. To order, visit hotplate.com/tasteandsee. For more information, follow Taste and See Bakery on Instagram at ahna.tasteandsee.

— Elyse Apel is a correspondent for The Hillsdale Daily News. She can be reached by email at ehawkins@hillsdale.edu.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Baker brings organic sourdough bread, pastries to town