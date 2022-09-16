U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

Baker Hughes Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

Baker Hughes
·1 min read
Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) will hold a webcast Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, to discuss the results for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2022. The webcast is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). A press release announcing the results will be issued at 7 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Central Time).

To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at: investors.bakerhughes.com. An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

About Baker Hughes:
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Jud Bailey
+1 281-809-9088
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

Media Relations

Thomas Millas
+1 713-879-2862
thomas.millas@bakerhughes.com



