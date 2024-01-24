Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,904.00
    +9.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,097.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,581.75
    +50.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.10
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.48
    +0.11 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    2,026.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1420
    +0.0480 (+1.17%)
     

  • Vix

    12.55
    -0.64 (-4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2691
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1040
    -0.2310 (-0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    39,733.18
    -288.43 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.73
    -1.98 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,268.15
    -249.42 (-0.68%)
     
FROM YAHOO NEWS:

Live coverage, updates, and results from the 2024 New Hampshire primary

Baker Hughes (BKR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Baker Hughes (BKR) reported $6.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.8%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +8.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Baker Hughes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology: $3.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.13 billion.

  • Orders - Oilfield Services: $3.87 billion versus $4.08 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Orders - Total: $6.90 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.24 billion.

  • Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology - Gas Technology - Equipment: $1.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion.

  • Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International: $2.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion.

  • Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- North America: $1.02 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Europe/CIS/Sub-Saharan Africa: $707 million versus $698.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Middle East/Asia: $1.52 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Industrial & Energy Technology: $2.88 billion versus $2.95 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment: $3.96 billion compared to the $3.96 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.8% year over year.

  • Revenue- Gas Technology- Equipment: $1.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion.

  • Revenue- Gas Technology- Total: $1.92 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Baker Hughes here>>>

Shares of Baker Hughes have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement