Baker Hughes (BKR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Baker Hughes (BKR) reported $6.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.8%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +8.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Baker Hughes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology : $3.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.13 billion.

Orders - Oilfield Services : $3.87 billion versus $4.08 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

Orders - Total : $6.90 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.24 billion.

Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology - Gas Technology - Equipment : $1.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion.

Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International : $2.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion.

Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- North America : $1.02 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Europe/CIS/Sub-Saharan Africa : $707 million versus $698.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Middle East/Asia : $1.52 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Revenue- Industrial & Energy Technology : $2.88 billion versus $2.95 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment : $3.96 billion compared to the $3.96 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.8% year over year.

Revenue- Gas Technology- Equipment : $1.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion.

Revenue- Gas Technology- Total: $1.92 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Baker Hughes have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

