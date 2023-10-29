Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.20 Dividend

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Baker Hughes' shares on or after the 3rd of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.80 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Baker Hughes has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of $34.81. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Baker Hughes's payout ratio is modest, at just 46% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 41% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Baker Hughes's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Baker Hughes's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 25% per annum for the past five years. Baker Hughes is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last six years, Baker Hughes has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.7% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Baker Hughes for the upcoming dividend? Baker Hughes has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Baker Hughes, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Baker Hughes has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Baker Hughes has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

