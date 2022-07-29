U.S. markets closed

Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend

Baker Hughes Energy Services LLC
·1 min read
In this article:
  • BKR
Baker Hughes Energy Services LLC
Baker Hughes Energy Services LLC

HOUSTON and LONDON, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on August 19, 2022 to holders of record on August 9, 2022.

About Baker Hughes:
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Jud Bailey
+1 281-809-9088
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

Media Relations

Thomas Millas
+1 713-879-2862
thomas.millas@bakerhughes.com


