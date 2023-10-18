Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Baker Hughes:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$2.3b ÷ (US$36b - US$12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Baker Hughes has an ROCE of 9.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Baker Hughes compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Baker Hughes.

What Can We Tell From Baker Hughes' ROCE Trend?

Baker Hughes has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 333% over the trailing five years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 48% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 34% of its operations, which isn't ideal. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Baker Hughes has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And with a respectable 44% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Baker Hughes can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, Baker Hughes does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

