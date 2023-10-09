Is Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Baker Hughes Carry?

As you can see below, Baker Hughes had US$6.71b of debt, at June 2023, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$3.85b, its net debt is less, at about US$2.86b.

How Strong Is Baker Hughes' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Baker Hughes had liabilities of US$12.3b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$8.52b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$3.85b in cash and US$6.42b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$10.6b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Baker Hughes has a huge market capitalization of US$34.1b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With net debt sitting at just 0.86 times EBITDA, Baker Hughes is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 9.2 times the interest expense over the last year. On top of that, Baker Hughes grew its EBIT by 33% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Baker Hughes can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Baker Hughes produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 64% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that Baker Hughes's demonstrated ability to grow its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its interest cover is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Baker Hughes's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Baker Hughes that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

