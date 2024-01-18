Baker Technology Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth S$2.24m

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Baker Technology Limited (SGX:BTP) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Baker Technology

The Executive Director Benety Chang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$1.9m worth of shares at a price of S$0.61 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of S$0.52. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Baker Technology insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SGX:BTP Insider Trading Volume January 18th 2024

Baker Technology Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Baker Technology insider buying shares in the last three months. Executive Director Benety Chang bought S$26k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Baker Technology

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Baker Technology insiders own about S$72m worth of shares (which is 69% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Baker Technology Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Baker Technology insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Baker Technology. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Baker Technology you should be aware of.

