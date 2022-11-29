Baker Tilly Canada congratulates 41 successful 2022 CFE writers

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Marking another incredible year of professional performance, Baker Tilly Canada congratulates all the candidates across its nationwide network who successfully completed the 2022 Common Final Examination (CFE).

Celebrating successful CFE writers (CNW Group/Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative)

A challenging professional examination, the CFE takes place over three consecutive days. Candidates must clearly demonstrate the skills and knowledge they have acquired through study and practice, meeting all requirements and standards set out by the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) Competency Map. In successfully completing the CFE, candidates are one step closer to attaining their CPA designation – one of the most valuable credentials they will achieve in their accounting career.

"We couldn't be prouder of the professionals across our network who worked so hard to excel in this year's examination," says Scott Dupuis, chair, Baker Tilly Canada. "Their dedication to professional excellence is one more way we embody our guiding mission of 'Now, for tomorrow' as valued advisors to businesses throughout Canada."

With a focus on empowering its professionals to 'Be True' to their ambitions, Baker Tilly Canada has an enviable track record of successful CFE writers. "Certainly, it's a great personal accomplishment for each one of our candidates, but ultimately, when our CFE candidates succeed, our entire network succeeds," notes Dupuis. "We look forward to the future achievements of these young professionals, as they embark on the next stage of their career journey."

Congratulations to:

Monique Acauan Vieira (Sidney)

Krista Aguirre (Montreal)

Samantha Allen (Windsor)

Marina Baldassare (Elora)

Cody Bencze (Yorkton)

Rick Boparai (Vancouver)

Justine Burns (Dartmouth)

Samantha Byrne (Calgary)

Maria Casey (Dartmouth)

Paul Chapman (Winchester)

Spencer Chiu (Toronto)

Caroline Gerwatowski (Vancouver)

Harman Gill (Vancouver)

Simmi Goomber (Toronto)

Mitchell Hill (Cobourg)

Isabel Hu (Toronto)

Allison Jiang (Dartmouth)

Martin Kim (Victoria)

Preston Ko (Vancouver)

Alex Lacusta (Dartmouth)

Maggie Lee (Vancouver)

Marc Maldiney (Calgary)

Brittany Marceniuk (Rocky Mountain House)

Daniel McIlmoyl (Ottawa)

Faith Meston (Elora)

Ravish Patel (Guelph)

Adrianna Payne (Yorkton)

Jordan Pierce (Ottawa)

Stephanie Pinsonneault (Windsor)

Callie Reid (Yorkton)

Allison Rudback (Ottawa)

Robin Sandhu (Vancouver)

Arpita Sharma (Toronto)

Dylan Stead (Dartmouth)

Aidan Stewart (Victoria)

Donna Truong (Niagara)

Heather Wallace (Banff)

Greg Wilson (Ottawa)

Thomas Wolvansky (Victoria)

Wennuo Xiong (Toronto)

Nicole Yap (Toronto)

Story continues

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/baker-tilly-canada

https://www.bakertilly.ca

About Baker Tilly Canada

Through its independent member firms, the Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative provides a full complement of financial services across every major industry sector through an established platform, deep local expertise and access to the highest quality resources in the international marketplace. As an independent member of Baker Tilly International, Baker Tilly Canada and its member firms are part of a global network of 706 offices, with 39,000 people in 148 territories.

SOURCE Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/29/c0701.html