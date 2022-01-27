Baker Tilly Canada's new chair continues the evolution

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Baker Tilly Canada is pleased to announce Scott Dupuis as the new chair of its Board of Directors, bringing a wealth of local, national and international leadership to the position, complemented by more than 20 years of tax experience.

Currently serving as Baker Tilly Windsor's managing partner, as well as an International Tax partner, Dupuis is well positioned to drive the Canadian network forward, leveraging his extensive experience collaborating with American and global Baker Tilly colleagues. In his role as chair, Dupuis plans to build on Baker Tilly Canada's new era of evolution and enhanced service delivery.

"In the years ahead, our network is going to see a great deal of growth, with new member firms being added throughout the country," he explains. "In the last 12 months, we added five new firms to the network, and this expansion will continue across Canada."

Dupuis also aims to take advantage of the agility of the network. "There are currently 23 BT Canada firms and each one is independently owned," he says. "Although they have many common roles, there are significant differences in the way they operate in different regions. Because we are extremely nimble and embrace an entrepreneurial mindset, this allows us to be more versatile than many others. Part of my mission is to use that flexibility to encourage a more collaborative relationship between these firms, ensuring our expertise goes further."

Dupuis speaks admiringly of outgoing chair Grant Galbraith's accomplishments in this role, particularly his breakthroughs with technology. While Galbraith takes pride in his achievements, he is also excited about the network's future. "The last three years has been an unforgettable journey," he explains. "But I am confident Scott will continue accelerating our network's evolving growth trajectory."

In addition to his appointment as national chair, Dupuis was recently selected to join the global Baker Tilly network's International Board, along with new members from Australia and the United States. International Board chair Alan Whitman sees these additions as an important step in the global network's strategic direction. "Each member brings a wealth of experience and expertise, as well as diversity of thought and leadership," he explains. "These attributes are essential as we embark on the next stage of our development as a network – one positioned now, to anticipate tomorrow."

