Bakersfield man pleads guilty to stealing COVID relief money

The Bakersfield Californian
·1 min read

Oct. 10—A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing $163,750 in COVID-19 relief money set aside for small businesses.

Jaswinder Bhangoo, 50, falsely stated he owned businesses with several employees and substantial revenue when he applied for more than $250,000 in relief loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration between May 2020 and November 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

It said Bhangoo stated he had not been convicted of a felony in the preceding five years — even though he had been found guilty of insurance fraud.

Bhangoo is set to be sentenced Feb. 20 by U.S. District Judge Ana de Alba. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

