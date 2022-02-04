U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,462.00
    -7.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,815.00
    -156.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,543.50
    +51.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,973.80
    -12.60 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.11
    +1.84 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.10
    +7.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1476
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.88
    +3.79 (+17.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3574
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8580
    -0.1030 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,948.94
    +1,399.14 (+3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.88
    +34.83 (+4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.53
    -7.31 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

January report preview: Payroll growth set to slow as Omicron dents recovery

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Bakery Processing Equipment Industry Report 2022-2026 Featuring GEA Group, Buhler, JBT Corp, The Middleby Corp, Heat and Control, Rheon Automatic Machinery Co, and Other Key Players

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Type, Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries), End User (Foodservice Industry and Bakery Processing Industry), Function, Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bakery processing equipment market is estimated to account for nearly USD 11.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 14.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021. The bakery processing equipment market is mainly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new processing techniques to produce complex bakery products of different shapes and sizes, thereby focusing on catering to the increasing demand from the processed food industry and changing consumer demands.

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

    • Rising Number of Artisan Bakeries and QSRs

    • Growth in the Demand for Convenience Food Products

    • Automation and Robotics in Bakery Processing

  • Restraints

    • High Installation Cost of Equipment

    • Maintenance of Wastewater in a Bakery Production Line

  • Opportunities

    • Increase in Demand for Frozen Bakery Products

    • Expansion of Production Facilities to Meet the Rising Demand

    • Government Initiatives and Investments to Expand the Processed Food Sector

    • Investments in Technological Upgradation

  • Challenges

    • Competition from Local Manufacturers Offering Low-Cost Products

    • Lack of Infrastructural Support in Emerging Markets

    • Fluctuation in the Prices of Raw Material and Energy

Bakery Processing Industry segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2021

The bakery processing equipment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth between 2021 and 2026. The industrial growth in the region over the years, followed by improvements in the bakery industry, has created new opportunities for the bakery processing equipment market. The growing middle-class population in the region, increasing disposable income among customers, and demand for bakery items that offer on-the-go consumption are driving the growth of the bakery processing equipment market. The per capita consumption of bakery processing equipment in the Asia Pacific region is increasing due to emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia.

A large number of bakery companies have expanded their manufacturing facilities in these countries, which has also driven the market for bakery processing equipment. For instance, in February 2019, The Haas Group (Austria), which was acquired by Buhler, expanded in India by adding an oven manufacturing plant to its service and support facility in the country. In addition, in November 2016, Reading Bakery Systems (Markel Food Group) continued its expansion across the Chinese and South-East Asian markets due to the increasing demand for bakery products from the customers in the region, along with providing a platform for developing baked snack systems.

The automatic mode of operation segment in the bakery processing equipment market is projected to record the fastest growth through 2026

On the basis of mode of operation, the bakery processing equipment market is segmented into the automatic and semi-automatic mode of operation. Based on mode of operation, the automatic segment is projected to record the highest growth in the bakery processing equipment market between 2020 and 2025.

International manufacturers offer complete turnkey solutions that can conduct pre-processing and actual processing operations and packaging of food products. Due to the availability of such fully automated and integrated processing lines, operational efficiencies and proper control of the production process are achieved. Fully automatic processing lines form a critical part of huge manufacturing units and help achieve economies of scale.

For instance, in 2019 Baker Perkins (UK) launched a new cookie weight control technology & Tweendy supercool Mixer. Both are automated and advanced solutions for the bakery processing industry. The market for automated processing lines is saturated in developed regions, predominantly in the US, Canada, and Western & Central European countries, while developing regions such as Asia Pacific are projected to exhibit a higher rate of adoption of these systems.

The bakery processing equipment market is projected to witness high growth in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period

The bakery processing equipment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The consumption of food products in the region is also rising steadily, driven by the growing population, rising income, and rapid urbanization. Due to the hectic lifestyles of consumers in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia & New Zealand, students and workers of urban areas, in particular, prefer bakery products as snacks.

In China, imported bakery products have become a trend due to their better quality and packaging. These factors support the growth of markets for bakery products. Over the years, the bakery processing equipment market in this region has grown rapidly due to the growing bakery and confectionery industries.

The bakery processing equipment market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Research Coverage

The report segments the bakery processing equipment processing market on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. To offer valuable insights, this report has focused on various levels of analysis - competitive landscape, end-use analyses, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the bakery processing equipment market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also focuses on the various organic and inorganic strategies that are undertaken by key players for expanding their global footprints in the international markets.

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

  • GEA Group AG (Germany)

  • Buhler (Switzerland)

  • JBT Corporation (US)

  • The Middleby Corporation (US)

  • Heat and Control Inc. (US)

  • Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • Ali Group (Italy)

  • Baker Perkins (UK)

  • Markel Food Group (UK)

  • Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

  • Gemini Bakery Equipment (US)

  • Allied Bakery Equipment (US)

  • Global Bakery Solutions (UK)

  • Erika Record LLC (US)

  • Koenig Maschinen - The Bakers Crown (Austria).

  • Zibo Taibo Industrial Co. Ltd (China)

  • Yash Food Equipment (India)

  • Kar Bakery Equipment's India Pvt. Ltd (India)

  • Align Industry (India)

  • Falcon Food Equipment (India)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ltxk26

Attachment

