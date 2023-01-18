Bakery Processing Equipment Market size to hit $20 Bn by 2032, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Key bakery processing equipment market participants are Markel Ventures Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, The Middleby Corporation, John Bean Technologies Corporation, ALI Group S.R.L. A Socio Unico, Baker Perkins Ltd., RONDO Burgdorf AG, Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd., Heat and Control, Inc., and KAAK Group

Bakery Processing Equipment Market size is expected to cross a valuation of USD 20 billion by 2032, according to the recent research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

The demand for new bakery products is increasing in Asia Pacific due to large-scale urbanization and rising household disposable incomes. China is a major consumer of bakery products with consumption patterns changing rapidly in urban areas. Furthermore, many global bakery chains are expanding their operations in India due to the vast presence of potential customers. This, in turn, is providing lucrative growth opportunities for players operating in the bakery processing equipment market.

Robotics and automation technologies are also being used in the food processing industry as they offer several benefits, such as smaller equipment footprints, increased production, improved food safety and enhanced quality control. The robust demand for safe and hygienic food products globally is thus supporting the adoption of technologically advanced bakery processing machines to reduce food contamination and improve food safety.

High consumption of bread and related products to boost demand for slicers

The slicers type segment accounted for more than 5% of the global market share in 2022. Commercial bread slicer machines are used to meet the bread-cutting and slicing needs of food processing companies and bakeries. Bread-slicing equipment is manufactured with stainless-steel corrosion-resistant frames, to enhance product safety and quality. Consequently, the growing consumption of bread & related products in North America will promote the installation of these systems over the forecast timeline.

Rising pastry consumption in developing economies to enhance installation of bakery processing appliances

The industry share from pastry applications was valued at more than 30,000 units in 2022. The demand for pastries in countries, including India, China, Brazil and Mexico, is increasing at a rapid pace, due to the shift in consumer preference toward premium bakery products. The growing consumption of customizable pastries and product innovations through the addition of new flavors and ingredients is thus expected to market growth through 2032.

Europe to emerge as key revenue hub due to strong demand for baked goods

Europe bakery processing equipment market is poised to record more than 5% CAGR through 2032. This is attributed to various factors, such as rising demand for baked products, increasing awareness about healthy products, heavy investments in the food industry, and the expanding tourism sector in the region. Manufacturers across the UK, Germany, and other nations are focusing on developing innovative bakery equipment that can offer high speed and improve the overall quality of food items, thereby improving product use in the European region.

Mergers & acquisitions by key players to define the competitive landscape

The top organizations operating in bakery processing equipment market are GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, The Middleby Corporation, Markel Ventures Inc., Heat and Control, Inc., John Bean Technologies Corporation, Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd., and KAAK Group, among others. These companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions, among other strategies, to bolster their presence in the market.

For example, John Bean Technologies Corporation announced the acquisition of a production lines and food processing solution provider, Alco-food-machines, in July 2022. This acquisition was part of the firm’s efforts to broaden the scope of its offerings in the convenience meal lines and plant-based protein technology sectors.

