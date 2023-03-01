Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Worth $24.3 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

The growing middle class with greater purchasing power, increasing health awareness, and more foreign investors interested in the region is expected to support the growth of the Asia Pacific bakery processing equipment market. Asia Pacific region emerged as the most significant global bakery processing equipment market, with a 35.8% market revenue share in 2022.

Newark, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 13.1 billion bakery processing equipment market will reach USD 24.3 billion by 2032. The bakery processing market is widely using processing equipment. Examples include mixers and blenders, dividers and rounders, molders and sheeters, ovens and proofers, and many more. Mixers are essential tools in any bakery. Bakery mixers are used to combine cake batter and whipped cream, as well as dough, frosting, and filling. Bakery mixers are classified into two types: planetary and spiral. A planetary mixer is equipped with interchangeable attachments that can be used to make a variety of bakery specialities.



On the other hand, a spiral mixer can only be used for kneading and mixing dough for bread, bagels, and pizza crusts. The market will likely be fueled by rising demand for bakery products such as bread, pizza crust, cakes, and pastries. Manufacturers focus on technological breakthroughs in bakery processing equipment to sustain high competition.



Key Insight of the bakery processing equipment



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest bakery processing equipment share. Growing industrialization, infrastructural development, and more investment in the food and beverage sector are all expected to boost China's growth prospects. The food and beverage business makes a significant contribution to China's economy. As a result, rising GDP contributions from the industrial and food & beverage industries will likely drive the bakery processing equipment market throughout the forecast period.



Oven & proofers dominated the market with the largest revenue of 5.50 billion.



Oven & proofers dominated the market with the most significant market revenue of 5.50 billion. The essential processing equipment in the baking industry is the oven because both heat and transfer phenomena co-occur inside ovens, causing biochemical and physiochemical changes in the product.



The bread segment accounted for the largest market share, with market revenue of 5.24 billion.



The bread segment accounted for the largest market share, with market revenue of 5.24 billion. Three of America's largest pizza firms planned to extend their operations in undeveloped countries. For example, Pizza Hut planned to build 1000 new units in China in 2019, followed by Papa John's and Domino's (50 units apiece). However, the influence of COVID-19 on the global economy and escalating tensions between China and the United States may limit foreign company participation, slowing market growth in the future years. To stay competitive in the market, bakeries worldwide are investing heavily in offering unique flavoured products, such as incorporating vegetables like beetroot, spinach, or carrot into bread. However, vegetable-based bread is still a niche product, accounting for less than 6% of all bread launches in 2019.



Advancement in Market



● In August 2018, Baker Perkins introduced the TruCleanTM Series3 rotary moulder to meet the industry's highest requirements of hygiene, low maintenance, and cleaning costs. This moulder is designed to make soft dough biscuits and sandwich cookies. The machine employs an entire range of process control techniques.



● In July 2018, Baker Perkins expanded their product offering by introducing a machine for making crispy granola bars. This expansion has been geared towards meeting the need for precisely guillotining baked granola bars into bars.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rising demand for packaged food items



The rising demand for packaged and fast-food items is expected to drive manufacturers to expand their production capacity, resulting in increased orders for processed foods during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing dominance of advertising with eye-catching images and the availability of a wide range of flavours in processed foodstuff are likely to impact demand for processed cuisines positively, and hence bakery processing equipment.



Restraint: High expenses



High fixed expenses and equipment maintenance are expected to impede industry growth. Established food processors, such as bakeries, must invest heavily to set up machine lines to manufacture specialized or new baked dishes.



Opportunity: Introduction to new flavours



Introducing new flavours is expected to increase demand for pastries and cakes. Furthermore, the increased consumption of snacks is likely to influence the demand for pastries and cakes positively. Rolls and bread are expected to grow dramatically in Asia Pacific and North America due to the massive demand for these commodities.



Challenge: Tension between countries



The impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, combined with escalating tensions between China and the United States, may limit foreign company participation, stifling market expansion in the coming years.



Read 230-page market research report,"Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size By Equipment (Oven & Proofers, Mixer & Blenders, Molders & Sheeters, Dividers & Rounders, and Others), By Application (Cakes & Pastries, Bread, Pizza Crusts, Cookies & Biscuits, and Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, and Trends, Forecast 2023 to 2032", published by The Brainy Insights

Some of the major players operating in the bakery processing equipment are:



● Ali Group S.r.l.

● Baker Perkins Limited

● Koenig Maschinen GmbH

● The Middleby Corporation.

● Bühler AG

● GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

● Markel Food Group

● Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd.

● JBT Corporation

● Heat & Control, Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Equipment:



● Oven & Proofers

● Mixer & Blenders

● Molders & Sheeters

● Dividers & Rounders

● Others



By Application:



● Cakes & Pastries

● Bread

● Pizza Crusts

● Cookies & Biscuits

● Others



About the report:



The global bakery processing equipment is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



