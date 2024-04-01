New bakery at Pueblo's Fuel & Iron Food Hall is blazing (and glazing) its own trail

Warm weather and iced drinks often go hand in hand, but one new Pueblo eatery taking that pairing to the next level by offering a Strawberry Pueblo Pepper Lemonade in a cool nod to Pueblo's favorite fiery homegrown green chile.

TrailGlazers is Pueblo's newest bakery and coffee shop bringing sweets and other treats to the Fuel & Iron Food Hall, 400 S. Union. Owners Harry and Chelsea Rutz are stirring up a fan favorite strawberry lemonade "with a little bit of Pueblo pepper heat in it," and the drink is a hit, Chelsea Rutz said.

The couple launched the popular drink last summer when they started their culinary journey in Pueblo with a doughnut-themed TrailGlazers food truck at LaBella Union Plaza. In an effort to find a warmer home for the winter months, the couple opted to move TrailGlazers just a block away and take up residence in the food hall.

Owners Chelsea Rutz and her husband Harry stand in front of TrailGlazers inside the Fuel &Iron Food Hall on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The business' opening day was March 27, and the bakery display case was chock full of treats like cookies, brownies, muffins and cinnamon rolls. The couple is adapting from having a fryer and a flat top to an all-electric kitchen, so their "really popular" doughnuts are not on the menu, but Chelsea Rutz said she has been baking delightful goodies "since I was a kid."

"To start with, we are going to have baked goods, soft serve ice cream, coffee, tea, lemonades and charcuterie boards," including vegan options, Chelsea Rutz said. "In a few weeks we will be having our beef stew, baked bread sandwiches and salads."

"There will be always new and exciting things in the bake case and we will always have a savory item in the morning. We also make homemade ice cream sandwiches," she said.

TrailGlazers offers coffee, tea, lemonade, homemade ice cream sandwiches, charcuterie options and baked goods like the ham and cheddar quiche, left, and dark chocolate pistachio cinnamon rolls, right, among others.

A journey that began in Chicago

Chelsea Rutz went to culinary school in Chicago in her early 20s.

"I started working in the industry right away and my first pastry job was for 'Girl and a Goat' owner Stephanie Izard, who won Top Chef. I probably learned more from her than I did in culinary school," she explained.

Izard was Bravo's first female chef to win the Top Chef title during Season 4 of the television show in 2008. Rutz went on to work at other Chicago restaurants before she and her husband moved to Pueblo.

"We were looking for a place to retire and read an AARP article about great places to retire back in 2017. We were looking for somewhere to go when my husband retired from the fire department," she said.

Hours at TrailGlazers are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. For the latest updates on offerings, visit the TrailGlazers Facebook or Instagram pages.

TrailGlazers owner Chelsea Rutz prepares a Sweet and Spicy Sundae which includes strawberry Pueblo chile jam, spicy peanuts, sliced strawberries and ice cream.

