U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,233.50
    +64.75 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,068.00
    +466.00 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,520.00
    +253.00 (+1.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.30
    +26.00 (+1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.28
    -3.42 (-2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    2,019.20
    -24.10 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    26.66
    -0.24 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    +0.0065 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.01
    -3.44 (-9.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0052 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9020
    +0.2380 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,194.70
    +3,110.04 (+7.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.16
    +78.66 (+9.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.56
    +99.45 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

The Baking Enzymes Market is growing at 6% CAGR by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

The growth of the baking enzymes market is supported by mounting demand for bakery products, surging consumer spending on food products, and rising consumer preference for ready-to-cook products in U.S. and Canada, says this report.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc., the Baking Enzymes Market was estimated at USD 490 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a valuation of around USD 780 million by 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6% through the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, and major investment pockets.

Baking enzymes find extensive usage in the preparation of bread, cakes, biscuits, doughnuts, and so forth owing to their health benefits and functional properties. They help in enriching the texture of the dough, crumb softness, and gas retention when making cakes and bread, which is set to push product uptake. Moreover, soaring consumer demand for superior quality food as well as improved color and texture and enhanced shelf life is anticipated to support market growth over the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2379


Phytase food enzymes are consumed with low phytic acid contents commonly due to their ability to enhance mineral bioavailability features. They are extensively used in supplements of commercial phytase ingredients to increase volume and improve bread shape and crumb softness. Phytases also provide remarkable results in bread making since they improve nutritive value, reduce fermentation time, and enhance absorption of calcium and other minerals, which is likely to promote product demand. Driven by these factors, the phytases product segment is poised to grow at a notable pace to attain a valuation of over USD 70 million in 2027.

On the other hand, the proteases product segment accounted for a sizable share of around 22% in the baking enzymes market in 2020 and is expected to grow at considerable rate to accumulate the largest market share by 2027. Proteases are widely used as a dough conditioner in bakery products because they help modify dough rheology and handling qualities as well as enhance machinability, pliability, workability, and quality of finished products, which is primed to stimulate segmental adoption.

Key reasons for baking enzymes market growth:

  1. Surging utilization in bread making.

  2. Mounting product demand in Europe.

  3. Growing prominence in nutritional products.

  4. Rising application in making healthy baked goods.

2027 forecasts show ‘bread’ segment retaining its dominance:

In terms of application, the bread segment is foreseen to attain a sizable share in the baking enzymes industry by the end of 2027. Mounting adoption of breads in daily meat routines, coupled with the introduction of nutritional and healthier bread products, is speculated to impel product uptake. In addition, escalating consumer requirement for maintaining bread quality, enhancing dough stability, and ensuring proper browning of bread is projected to bolster segmental growth over the review timeline.

Europe to maintain top status in terms of revenue:

Based on region, the Europe baking enzymes market is estimated to reach a valuation of more than USD 230 million by 2027. The regional market is chiefly dominated by France, Germany, and Italy on account of major international cheese manufacturers that are bolstering product demand. Prominent demand for nutrition-rich and healthy variants of bread products, such as high fiber, whole grain, fortified, and gluten-free, is set to drive product demand in Europe. Additionally, hectic lifestyles and surging adoption of healthy diets are likely to facilitate regional market penetration in the coming years.

Request for the customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2379

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on baking enzymes market:

The COVID-19 outbreak severely disrupted the global supply chain and altered consumption patterns owing to stringent lockdown restrictions imposed worldwide to inhibit the spread of the virus. Subsequently, there was an upsurge in consumer need for food products with extended shelf life and clean labels. As a result, rising awareness pertaining to the benefits of baking enzymes has fueled product adoption in recent years.

Leading market players

Key firms operating in the global baking enzymes market include Aumgene Biosciences, Danisco, BASF, Lumis, Enmex, Royal DSM, AB Group, Chr. Hansen, Advanced Enzymes, Enzyme Innovation, Hayashibara Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Enzymes Solutions, among others.

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: +1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com Web: https://www.gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and the list includes some household names

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine -- and the list includes many household names.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Oil prices — and how fast they're moving — threaten to 'wipe out' drivers: Analyst

    With the U.S. now moving to curtail Russian oil imports — and leaning on allies to do the same — it's not just oil's absolute price that has market watchers concerned.

  • Lucid, Rivian and Fisker Miss a Huge Opportunity to Knock Tesla Out

    In sport, the challengers know that they must solidify the rare opportunities that will present themselves to bring down the big favorites. The recent surge in oil prices, which translates into an explosion in the price of a gallon of gasoline at the pump, is one of those rare opportunities for Tesla's young rivals. In view of the surge in the price of gasoline, we can logically speculate that consumers will show interest in electric vehicles.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Can We Sign Off on DOCU as It Approaches Earnings?

    In this daily bar chart of DOCU, below, we can see that prices have tumbled lower since August. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of DOCU, below, we see a mixed picture. The weekly OBV line does not show much weakness and the 12-week price momentum study shows improvement.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

  • U.S. sanctions on Russian oil to leave more cargoes at sea with no buyers

    The U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports is likely to leave more cargoes at sea with no buyers, and the European Union's decision to continue imports was unlikely to make much difference to disarray in Russian oil trade, analysts said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine and Britain said it would phase out imports through the end of 2022. The European Union did not join the ban because it is more dependent on Russian oil and gas supplies.

  • U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis

    U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters are emerging as big winners of Europe's supply crisis as they export record volumes to the European Union for the third consecutive month at prices that have rallied since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. European gas prices have hit all-time highs just as exporters of LNG in the United States completed projects that had been under development for years to deliver abundant shale gas supplies to international markets. Major U.S. developers like Cheniere Energy Inc, the largest U.S. exporter, are among the top beneficiaries after having signed numerous long-term deals to sell LNG in recent months, traders said.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Exodus draws Russian threat to nationalise foreign plants

    PepsiCo and Starbucks have also joined the dozens of global companies closing stores, factories or exiting investments to comply with sanctions or due to supply disruptions. Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, stopped production and sales in Russia and said it was assessing options for its operations there. Yum Brands Inc, parent of fried chicken giant KFC, said it was pausing investments in Russia, a market that helped it achieve record development last year.

  • Planning to retire? Don’t get hit with a surprise tax bill for this common mistake

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you’re planning on retiring halfway through the year, or your income changes while you’re retired with a pension, you may want to adjust your tax withholding now to avoid a hefty bill during next year’s tax season. There are a few events that may cause you to consider a tax withholding adjustment. Either you or your spouse begin claiming Social Security.

  • Biden's Russia-Oil Ban Opens Path for Shale Giants EOG, Devon to Fill the Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s ban on Russian oil imports puts new pressure on U.S. drillers to help fill a supply shortfall that has sent crude prices to the highest levels since 2008. Among them: EOG Resources Inc. and Devon Energy Corp., two shale giants that are sitting on thousands of federal drilling permits, many of which could be used to produce more oil from the prolific Permian basin.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign C

  • Are oil and gas companies price gouging consumers at the pump?

    Analysts say oil and gas companies generally aren't price-gouging consumers at the pump but sometimes their comments raise concerns

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • Cortes Campers gets purchase order from Ford dealership

    The dealership owner expects the campers made with 100% molded fiberglass and marine gelcoats to hold up to extreme weather swings.

  • Meta Accused of Failing to Warn Investors of Apple Privacy Tweak

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. falsely reassured investors that the impacts of privacy tweaks to Apple’s iOS software for iPhones “were manageable” before it said in February it expects to lose $10 billion in ad revenue this year because of the changes, according to a proposed class-action lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Fac

  • The U.S. Will Ban Imports of Russian Oil. What Exactly Does That Mean?

    The ban applies to all imports of Russian energy, including gas and energy, which would no longer be accepted in U.S. ports.