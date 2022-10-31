U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

Baking Ingredients Market is Anticipated to Reach $22.3 billion by 2026 Globally - Says MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Surging demand for convenient foods and increased disposable income of consumers are expected to amplify the growth of the baking ingredients market

Chicago, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Baking Ingredients Market by Type (Emulsifiers, Leavening Agents, Enzymes, Baking Powders & Mixes, Oil, Fats & Shortenings, Starch, Colors & Flavors, Preservatives, Fibers), Application (Bread and Sweet Bakery), and Region- Global Forecast to 2026”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the bakery ingredients market will grow to USD 22,271.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=172589056

The fast-paced lifestyle increased disposable income, and growing awareness about climate change and animal welfare has caused a shift in consumption patterns. Consumers now look for natural, sustainable, vegan convenience foods to meet their dietary requirements. Bakery foods being easily accessible, nutritious, and rich in texture and taste, have been the most popular and convenient food in recent years. The burgeoning café culture, home-grown bakeries, and supermarkets are all catering to the diversified needs of the consumers by employing a variety of bakery ingredients, augmenting the expansion of the bakery ingredients market. Besides, a surge in demand for healthy frozen desserts has resulted in applying natural and functional foods like enzymes and fibers in the bakery ingredients market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Baking Ingredients Market"

225 – Tables
58 – Figures
269 – Pages

Fiber is the fastest-growing segment among the various type of baking ingredients during the forecast period

Fiber is used as a replacement for fat in baking to enhance baked products taste, texture, mouthfeel, and color. Adding functional food like fibers in cakes, muffins, cookies, and other baked goods will increase the fiber content of the foods, thereby improving the overall nutritional quality of the products. The application of fiber in baking is thus helping in addressing the issue of the growing burden of lifestyle diseases like diabetes mellitus, obesity, hypercholesterolemia, and others. Cargill (US), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), and Tate & Lyle (UK) are some of the key players in manufacturing fiber baking ingredients. The Novelose 3490 is a bakery ingredient launched by Ingredion, Inc, which can be utilized to create high-fiber baked goods and snacks that promote digestive health.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=172589056

Asia Pacific region is witnessing the highest growth rate in the bakery ingredients market

The Asia Pacific region includes countries such as China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In recent years, China's bakery industry has grown quickly, supported by the nation's growing middle class, continued Westernization of lives and diets, and rising demand for convenience foods. Given the size of the country's population and its relatively small consumer base, according to Euromonitor International, retail sales of baked products in China would increase by 53% from current levels to USD 53 billion by 2025. The bakery industry in India has become quite well-known as a result of the country's rapid population growth, increasing foreign influence, the expansion of the working-age female population, and the nation's shifting eating patterns. The popularity of bakery ingredients can also be attributed to their high nutritious content and low cost. Consumers are demanding innovative options for bakery goods, and the sector has been fortifying bakery goods to sate the growing appetite of health-conscious Indian men, women, and children. Indian food processing sector occupies a significant position in the traditional activity of baking. Several healthy wheat-based products have been introduced in India's bakery industry and are rapidly gaining popularity.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=172589056

Related Reports:

Frozen Bakery Products Market by Type (Bread, Pizza Crusts, Cakes & Pastries), Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores), and Form of Consumption (Ready-to-Proof, Ready-to-Bake, Ready-to-Eat) - Global Forecast to 2026

Yeast Market by Type (Baker’s Yeast, Brewer’s Yeast, Wine Yeast, Probiotics Yeast), Form (Active, Instant, Fresh), Genus (Saccharomyces, Kluyveromyces), Application (Food, Feed), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Release Agents Market by Ingredient (Emulsifiers, Vegetable Oils, Wax & Wax Esters, and Antioxidants), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Processed Meat, and Convenience Food), Form (Liquid and Solid), Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

Baking Enzymes Market by Types (Carbohydrase, Protease, Lipase & Others), by Application (Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cake & Pastry & Others) & by Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019

Food Emulsifiers Market by Type (Mono & di-glycerides and their derivatives, Lecithin, Sorbitan esters, Polyglycerol esters, and Stearoyl lactylates), Source, Function, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


