Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bakkavor Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.098 = UK£96m ÷ (UK£1.5b - UK£499m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Bakkavor Group has an ROCE of 9.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bakkavor Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bakkavor Group for free.

What Can We Tell From Bakkavor Group's ROCE Trend?

There hasn't been much to report for Bakkavor Group's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Bakkavor Group in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. On top of that you'll notice that Bakkavor Group has been paying out a large portion (76%) of earnings in the form of dividends to shareholders. If the company is in fact lacking growth opportunities, that's one of the viable alternatives for the money.

Our Take On Bakkavor Group's ROCE

In summary, Bakkavor Group isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And with the stock having returned a mere 18% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

