Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Bakkavor Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = UK£82m ÷ (UK£1.5b - UK£488m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Bakkavor Group has an ROCE of 8.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Bakkavor Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bakkavor Group.

What Can We Tell From Bakkavor Group's ROCE Trend?

There is reason to be cautious about Bakkavor Group, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 12% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Bakkavor Group to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 25% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

