Can Bakkavor Group plc's (LON:BAKK) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

Bakkavor Group's (LON:BAKK) stock is up by a considerable 32% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimately dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Bakkavor Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bakkavor Group is:

8.9% = UK£54m ÷ UK£608m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Bakkavor Group's Earnings Growth And 8.9% ROE

When you first look at it, Bakkavor Group's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.9%. But then again, Bakkavor Group's five year net income shrunk at a rate of 8.3%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate of 5.4% over the last few years, we found that Bakkavor Group's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is BAKK worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BAKK is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Bakkavor Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Bakkavor Group's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 73% (or a retention ratio of 27%). With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent.

In addition, Bakkavor Group has been paying dividends over a period of six years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 76%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Bakkavor Group's future ROE will be 9.9% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

On the whole, Bakkavor Group's performance is quite a big let-down. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

