Bakkt Holdings Set to Go Public on New York Stock Exchange
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
BeInCrypto –
Crypto asset custodial and trading platform Bakkt will be listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BKKT from Oct 18, 2021. The company is owned by International Exchange Incorporated, which owns the NYSE.
This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto