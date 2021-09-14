U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.05
    -25.68 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.57
    -292.06 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.76
    -67.82 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.98
    -30.80 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.77
    +0.32 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    +12.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6900
    -0.3050 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,601.33
    +1,583.80 (+3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.88
    +32.14 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

BAL Recognized by Law360 for Female Attorney Representation, 'leading its peers at the partner level'

·3 min read

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Game-changing immigration firm Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) has been honored by the Law360 Glass Ceiling Report once again for its industry-leading strides in gender equity. BAL ranked second in its size category for percentage of female attorneys and partners, and bested all other firms in its category for the percentage of female nonequity partners.

Berry Appleman &amp; Leiden LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berry Appleman &amp; Leiden LLP)
Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP)

Law 360 praised BAL for "leading its peers by posting more than a 3-to-1 ratio of women to men at the nonequity partner level" and scoring a robust 11.2 points above the industry benchmark, just 0.3 points shy of the highest score. BAL remains among an elite class of only four firms in its category to meet or beat the benchmarks. Today, women make up 65% of BAL's associates, 79% of nonequity partners, and 50% of equity partners. The ranking reinforces BAL's leadership across the legal industry on issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Every day, we help clients from all over the world pursue better opportunities," said BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "And we want no less for our employees—that means recruiting a diverse and talented staff and showing them they are valued as we do exceptional work together. We're proud of this ranking, but we don't rest on our laurels. We're continuing to learn and grow from one another so we can make positive change in our firm and the world."

Besides hiring many women, promoting them to positions of leadership and offering flexible work policies that enable employees to balance family responsibilities, BAL has become a thought leader in gender and diversity. Three female BAL leaders—Partners Frieda Garcia and Kortney Gibson and Senior HR Director Julie Dalton—spoke on "Women, Diversity & Inclusion: Tools to Achieve a Collaborative Workplace Culture" at the recent Society for Human Resource Management Annual Conference in Las Vegas.

"During this past year and a half, women have shouldered enormous stress and many challenges. Even in these difficult circumstances, BAL accomplished incredible things for clients all over the world," said Garcia. "The resilience and determination of the women in our firm inspires me each day. Without the unified effort that defines our oneBAL culture, we couldn't accomplish half as much—our diverse and inclusive environment makes us a stronger firm."

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)
BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, is the Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law for 2019, ranks #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot (2020 and 2021), and the #1 Law Firm for Women according to the National Law Journal (2019, 2020 and 2021). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers®, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.bal.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bal-recognized-by-law360-for-female-attorney-representation-leading-its-peers-at-the-partner-level-301376869.html

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Aion Therapeutic Provides Default Status Update

    Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion Therapeutic" or the "Company") is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203").

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • Wells Fargo pushes back return-to-office date to Nov. 1 - memo

    Wells Fargo's operations and contact center employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning Nov. 1, followed by business support and enterprise functions in December, according to the memo. The bank had earlier pushed its return to office start date to Oct. 18 from Sept. 6 because of an increased risk from the Delta variant. "We are studying these proposed requirements to better understand how they apply to our RTO (return to office) plans, and will share more information when it is available," Wells Fargo said in the memo.

  • FedEx, Salesforce Announce End-To-End E-Commerce Solution

    FedEx is shaking up the e-commerce space. The nationwide carrier on Tuesday announced a partnership with e-commerce software titan Salesforce to provide an end-to-end e-commerce and supply chain management solution. Shares of both companies are down following the news. The new offering, which the companies expect will become available to consumers in the spring of 2022, integrates Salesforce (​​NYSE: CRM) Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Order Management with supply chain capabilities from FedEx (N

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Disney’s Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal

    Activision Blizzard has hired Julie Hodges, a 32-year veteran of the Walt Disney Co., as its chief people officer. Hodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a […]

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2021

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers.

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • China develops machines that can track data sent abroad by cars

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, the world's biggest vehicle market where regulators are implementing new rules on data protection, is developing machines that will be able to track data sent abroad by cars, a government-backed agency said on Tuesday. Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.

  • A taco a day: Taco Bell tests 30-day subscription service with Arizona pilot

    Taco Bell begins to test a 30-day subscription service in Arizona.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

  • Pinterest Used Her Ideas, ‘Erased’ Her Pay, Influencer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who lives in Oakland, California, said in a state court filing on Monday in that she was friends with Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app,” which would later become Pinterest. Martinez

  • Caterpillar CEO Says Worker Shortage Adds to Supply-Chain Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. is having a tough time getting the materials it needs from suppliers facing a labor crunch, adding another hurdle for the machinery maker that’s already said a global chip shortfall may keep it from fully meeting demand this year.Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said its had some isolated labor shortages in its factories, but nothing significant for Caterpillar internally. The bigger issue is that many of its suppliers face a lack of workers, adding to already

  • Pentagon awards Lockheed Martin $6.6 billion sustainment contract for F-35 fighter jets

    The air vehicle sustainment contract is for fiscal year 2021, with options for years 2022 and 2023, and is intended to reduce sustainment costs, the office said. Separately, Lockheed said that the contract would include supporting base and depot maintenance, pilot and maintainer training while also covering supply chain management for part repair and replenishment.

  • Regulators across the US are targeting the food delivery industry

    Regulators are coming for the food delivery companies. Recently, New York City and San Francisco placed permanent fee caps over how much third-party delivery services could charge restaurants. The food delivery companies have attracted antitrust scrutiny as well.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.