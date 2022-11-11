U.S. markets open in 8 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.25
    +23.25 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,894.00
    +182.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,718.00
    +85.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,885.80
    +15.40 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.23
    +1.76 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    +10.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    +0.40 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0234
    +0.0038 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -2.56 (-9.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1724
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.5050
    -0.2150 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,371.26
    +657.19 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.60
    +25.32 (+6.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,274.98
    +828.88 (+3.02%)
     

Balabala by Kris Van Assche 2022 F/W collection launches - First children collection by Kris Van Assche

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kris VAN ASSCHE, the former Creative Director of Dior Homme and Berluti at the LVMH Group, collaborates with Balabala for the first time on this children's collection for this special capsule collection celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Balabala.

Balabala by Kris Van Assche
Balabala by Kris Van Assche

Balabala known as the No.1 kids' brand in China and leading kids' brand in Asia, serving more than 20 million families, recently released it's premium concept.

"When I was approached to do a children's wear collection it came as a bit of a surprise" Kris recalls, "This is a totally new experience, where for the first time ever, I had to address my work to girls and boys between 3 to 14 years old, which turned out to be interesting, challenging and fun."

Inspired by the designers own earlier KRISVANASSCHE collections Balabala by Kris Van Assche adopts the visual references of colorful dots and the sartorial graphic of the houndstooth, reworking them for this unique children's collection.

The colorful dots - a "90's party reference" in Kris Van Assche's collection, becomes a playful, fresh motif for children, while the houndstooth - a traditional tailoring fabric graphic – envisions a comic superhero.

With this collection, the designer combines high street-wear design and tailoring in a fun and relaxing way for both girls and boys.

The collection is introduced in 20 premium shops and two flagship stores in Greater China, as well as online by T Mall with a jointed look with T-Mall cat head for double 11.

"What I like about balabala brand is that it has such wide reach, I know balabala reaches 20 million familes in China, and that is super exciting for me as a designer to reach the young generation on such a huge scale" said Kris Van Assche "balabala dresses kids from 0 to 14 years old so basically that is going to be the future adult client for me and it's fantastic to be able to connect with that young generation".

Founded in 2002, Balabala brand currently operates in over 4,800 stores in China and 40+ stores internationally, selling into 13 countries and regions, Explore more of balabala brand on its official page:

https://global.balabala.com/pages/business-opportunities-1

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/balabala-by-kris-van-assche-2022-fw-collection-launches---first-children-collection-by-kris-van-assche-301674121.html

SOURCE balabala

Recommended Stories

  • Gap Starts Selling Its Apparel on Amazon

    Gap started selling some of its apparel on Amazon com Inc., as the retailer looks to the e-commerce giant to revive sales of its flagship brand. Partnering with Amazon has been a debate for many fashion brands. Amazon also charges fees to sellers on its platform.

  • Oprah says this cozy Spanx loungewear is so soft it's 'like buttah'

    These half-zip pullovers and wide-legs pants made Oprah's Favorite Things List of 2022.

  • Kate Moss Stepped Out in Another Sheer Dress With a Plunging Neckline

    A trend she basically invented over 20 years ago.

  • Dua Lipa Is Absolute Fire in a Plunging, Lace-Up Shirt and Pant Set

    Dua Lipa showed that she is ready for her "Future Nostalgia" after posing in a hot, plunging lace-up shirt and pant set on Instagram. Shop her fire look here.

  • Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter Show Up in the Same Balenciaga Dress at the 2022 CMA Awards

    Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian wore the daring design at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles

  • Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'

    Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, a son

  • Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

    The campaign features design codes from Riccardo Tisci’s tenure before he stepped down in September.

  • First Mover Americas: Justin Sun Rises

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Nov. 10, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • Cogent says it will keep former Sprint wireline employees, including in Overland Park

    The Washington-based company buying the former Sprint Corp. wireline business plans to keep as many of the operation’s 1,300 employees as want to stay. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CCOI) agreed to buy the operation from T-Mobile US Inc. in September for $1 — yes, $1. The deal also calls for T-Mobile to pay Cogent $700 million for services over a 54-month period.

  • Ghana Bondholders Hire Advisers After Country’s Request for IMF Bailout

    Holders of some of Ghana’s $14 billion in foreign-currency bonds have hired Rothschild as a financial adviser and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe as legal counsel.

  • Britain's M&S warns of 'gathering storm' of higher costs and weak consumer

    LONDON (Reuters) -British retailer Marks & Spencer warned on Wednesday of a "gathering storm" of higher costs and pressure on household budgets, as it reiterated full-year profits would fall. The 138-year old clothing and food group, one of the biggest names in British business, reported a 24% decline in profit before tax and adjusting items to 205.5 million pounds ($237 million) for the six months to Oct. 1 - slightly ahead of analysts' average forecast. The group also missed out on the business tax relief it received from the government during the pandemic as well as profit contributions from both Russia, which it has exited, and Ocado Retail, its online joint venture with Ocado Group.

  • Chinese chipmaker SMIC warns of impact from U.S. export controls

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) reported a 34.7% rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, missing estimates, and warned investors about the impact of export controls from the United States. Net profit rose 54.1% to $574.4 million, while gross profit increased 58.6% to $742.2 million. SMIC executives said that weak demand in the consumer market, coupled with new export controls from the United States, would weigh on its fourth-quarter results.

  • Asia Bond Headwinds Rise

    Asia ex-Japan dollar bonds are adding perpetual-bond risk to their long list of risks and this continues to push spreads wider. Timothy Tan discusses the bond market on Bloomberg Television.

  • Siemens Healthineers aims for $300 million in savings

    Siemens Healthineers will restructure its diagnostics division to save around 300 million euros ($302 million) each year starting from 2025, the U.S.-German medical device maker said on Wednesday. Shares in Siemens Healthineers were up almost 2% by 1126 GMT following the announcement.

  • New homeowners and renters bear the brunt of October inflation — they’re cutting back on eating out, entertainment and vacations to beat rising costs

    New homeowners are feeling the heat as their housing expenses have increased, and they are cutting back on their spending, according to a new report.

  • Coinbase Lays Off Over 60 Employees Amid Crypto Market Turmoil

    The crypto exchange continues to reduce its headcount in the protracted bear market.

  • Telecom Italia shares boosted by brighter signs for business

    MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) shares rose more than 5% to hit a four-month high on Thursday after the former phone monopoly flagged some improvement in its battered domestic business despite tough operating conditions. The future shape of TIM, which needs to cut its 25 billion euro of debt, is still to be settled, with boss Pietro Labriola seeking a deal for its landline grid, as a new government weighs potential alternatives for consolidation in the Italian fibre market. TIM, whose stock has lost some 50% since the start of the year after a string of profit warnings, reported an 11% drop in its core profit in the third quarter, a touch better than expectations.

  • Roblox Corp shares fall on wider-than-expected loss

    That was mostly due to a 40% surge in total costs at Roblox that is among the key metaverse players and has a much younger audience than most major gaming companies. The company will continue to hire but "not quite at the same rate of hiring next year," said Chief Financial Officer Michael Guthrie on a call with analysts. Earlier in the day, social media giant Meta Platforms Inc announced a 13% cut to its workforce, following similar moves by Snap Inc, Microsoft Corp and Netflix Inc.

  • 30-year Treasury yield climbs to two-week high as attention turns to Thursday’s inflation data

    Treasury yields traded mixed on Wednesday as investors absorbed incoming midterm-election results and braced for October’s consumer-price index on Thursday. Wednesday’s level is the lowest in a week, based on 3 p.m. figures from Dow Jones Market Data. The yield on the 30-year Treasury (BX:TMUBMUSD30Y) rose 5.8 basis points to 4.317% from 4.259% late Tuesday.

  • Adidas profit tumbles from Russia and Yeezy exit

    Adidas reported a slide in third-quarter profit, hurt both by the costs of exiting Russia and the negative tax effects from ending its partnership with Kanye West’s Yeezy label.