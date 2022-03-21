U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

BALANCE ATHLETICA ANNOUNCES BRAND REFRESH, INCLUDING UNVEIL OF NEW NAME: VITALITY

·2 min read

Vitality Will Focus on The Pursuit of a Purposeful Existence for Everybody

DENVER, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Balance Athletica has announced the refresh of its fast-growing athleisure brand, including the unveil of its new name: Vitality. Vitality is a family owned and operated company, with inspired athleisure designed for everybody in their pursuit of a purposeful existence. The change to Vitality represents the opportunity to elevate and evolve nearly four years after its founding.

Co-founded by Chief Executive Officer Taylor Dilk, Chief Operating Officer Steve Dilk, and Chief of Design Chloe Chamberlain, Vitality is seizing the opportunity to further expand what's become one of the athleisure industry's fastest-growing businesses. After initially launching out of Chloe's garage in 2018, Vitality has quickly grown into a company of 50+ employees and has expanded into a 35,000 square foot HQ and distribution center in Denver.

"I am excited for the evolution of Balance into Vitality. Our mission of inclusivity, commitment to our customers, and focus on confidence-inducing apparel will remain at the forefront. A sense of purpose is one of the most important things in our lives and supporting everybody in their pursuit of a purposeful existence is a concept we believe in wholeheartedly. What started as a pursuit has now evolved into a purpose. We are eager to embrace this evolution and forward motion that is rooted in the mission of Vitality."
- Taylor Dilk, Chief Executive Officer

"We all want to feel a sense of belonging, and that the people around us are lifting us up and challenging us to elevate toward our true potential. As we evolve, our community evolves with us. We've shifted our intention from perfection to purpose, living a vibrant life full of passion. With that comes Vitality."
- Chloe Chamberlain, Chief of Design

"Evolution is taking intentional steps towards being better every single day. Whether it's a large step or a small step, what matters most is that you are moving forward. We know that if we are taking steps every day, collectively as a team, and as long as we are holding each other accountable to take those steps, we are going to evolve. The change to Vitality embodies this evolution and elevation as a brand, and we are in a magnificent position to take everything to the next level."
- Steve Dilk, Chief Operating Officer

Through its renewed growth, Vitality will focus on elevating key pillars of its company ethos and operation. This includes upgrading its fulfillment operations and offering 24/7 customer service support. Vitality will also be taking steps towards an eco-friendly future, inclusive of packaging and fulfillment – slated to roll out throughout 2022 and beyond.

The company has donated $440,000+ to organizations throughout the U.S and in Denver that help those in need. Under Vitality, this same giveback commitment will continue to be a part of its identity. This includes going even further beyond monetary and product donations to be more integrated with key organizations year-round and amplifying the meaningful causes on their platform.

The brand's commitment to inclusivity across all aspects of its business will remain a top priority. This includes its size-inclusive and -celebratory mission – most notably in its product assortment and designs for women and men, offering sizes from XXS-XXXXL. Vitality is consistently extending its options to serve everybody.

The brand will officially switch to Vitality online, across social media platforms, and for all future product releases in the coming weeks.

ABOUT VITALITY
Vitality is a Denver-based athleisure brand specializing in size-inclusive activewear with a mission to bring inspired athleisure designed for everybody in their pursuit of a purposeful existence. Vitality, formerly known as Balance Athletica, was founded in 2018 by Chloe Chamberlain, Taylor Dilk, and Steve Dilk. The brand provides premium and timeless athleisure wear to the fitness industry. Born out of a major gap in size-inclusive activewear, Vitality product is available in size ranges XXS-XXXXL; designed to complement all bodies while providing an outlet of expression.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/balance-athletica-announces-brand-refresh-including-unveil-of-new-name-vitality-301506330.html

SOURCE Vitality

