Balance Bike Market Size to Grow by USD 898.35 Million, Global Leisure Products Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The balance bike market size is expected to grow by USD 898.35 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report 

Balance Bike Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global balance bike market as a part of the global leisure products market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including bicycles, sports equipment, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, musical instruments, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The growth of the global leisure products market will be driven by factors such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, a rising number of dual-income households, and strong growth in online sales.

Balance Bike Market 2022-2026: Scope

The balance bike market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population as one of the prime trends in the balance bike market during the next few years. The health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat of refurbished bicycles might hamper the market growth.

Balance Bike Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Artsana S.p.A, Baybee Prime Toys India Pvt. Ltd, Bixe Balance Bikes, Cruzee Balance Bike, Cycling Sports Group LLC, Glide Bikes Inc., Industrial Research Corp, Joovy Holding Co., KaZAM LLC, Pingxiang FlyBaby Children Toys Co. Ltd, Prince Lionheart Inc., Radio Flyer Inc., Recreational Equipment Inc., RGA Banana Ltd, The Chillafish Co., The First BIKE Co. Inc., TheCroco, Strider Sports International Inc, Woom, and Yvolve Sports Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Balance Bike Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Balance Bike Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist balance bike market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the balance bike market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the balance bike market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of balance bike market vendors

Related Reports

E-Bike Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The e-bike market share is expected to increase by 9.7 million units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81%. This report extensively covers the e-bike market segmentation by type (SLA batteries and Li-ion batteries) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Carbon Fiber Bike Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The carbon fiber bike market is projected to grow by 2,754.14 thousand units with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the carbon fiber bike market segmentation by application (manual bicycles and e-bikes) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

 

Balance Bike Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 898.35 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.3

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Mexico, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Artsana S.p.A, Baybee Prime Toys India Pvt. Ltd, Bixe Balance Bikes, Cruzee Balance Bike, Cycling Sports Group LLC, Glide Bikes Inc., Industrial Research Corp, Joovy Holding Co., KaZAM LLC, Pingxiang FlyBaby Children Toys Co. Ltd, Prince Lionheart Inc., Radio Flyer Inc., Recreational Equipment Inc., RGA Banana Ltd, The Chillafish Co., The First BIKE Co. Inc., TheCroco, Strider Sports International Inc, Woom, and Yvolve Sports Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Metal bike - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Wood bike - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Glide Bikes Inc.

  • 10.4 Industrial Research Corp

  • 10.5 Joovy Holding Co.

  • 10.6 KaZAM LLC

  • 10.7 Pingxiang FlyBaby Children Toys Co. Ltd

  • 10.8 Prince Lionheart Inc.

  • 10.9 Radio Flyer Inc.

  • 10.10 The Chillafish Co.

  • 10.11 The First BIKE Co. Inc.

  • 10.12 Yvolve Sports Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/balance-bike-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-898-35-million-global-leisure-products-market-considered-as-parent-market---technavio-301685176.html

SOURCE Technavio

