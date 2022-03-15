U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

Balance Point Announces its Investment in Concord Servicing

·2 min read

WESTPORT, Conn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated fund, Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in Concord Servicing Corporation ("Concord" or "the Company"), a portfolio company of Inverness Graham Investments ("IGI"). Balance Point provided a creative, flexible financing solution that facilitated IGI's acquisition of the Company.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Concord is a full-scope loan servicer delivering innovative, flexible, and scalable portfolio servicing and SaaS solutions to meet the demands of loan originators and capital providers across multiple asset classes including home improvement, solar, energy efficiency, and vacation ownership.

"We are delighted to support an established industry leader such as Concord, and we are excited to partner for the first time with IGI," said Balance Point Managing Partner Seth Alvord. "Concord offers a clear value proposition within the attractive end markets it serves, and we believe there are significant opportunities for the team to drive meaningful growth going forward" added Adam Sauerteig, Managing Director at Balance Point.

Mark Johnson, CEO of Concord, said "Balance Point's understanding of our business, combined with its capital creativity, will be essential as we continue to pursue our growth objectives. We are very pleased to be partnering with Balance Point on this transaction."

"We are thrilled to begin what we hope will be a strong and productive partnership with Balance Point" added IGI Vice President Trey Simpson.

About Balance Point
Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

About Concord
Concord is a full-scope loan servicer delivering innovative, flexible, and scalable portfolio servicing and SaaS solutions to meet the demands of loan originators and capital providers (and their customers) across multiple asset classes including home improvement, solar, energy efficiency, and vacation ownership. Founded in 1988, Concord services over two million consumer obligations totaling $7.7 billion, of which $2 billion are part of asset-backed securitizations. In addition to primary loan servicing, Concord also serves as a master/backup servicer for approximately 110,000 loans with combined balances of $2.25 billion.

For more information visit www.concordservicing.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/balance-point-announces-its-investment-in-concord-servicing-301502863.html

SOURCE Balance Point Capital

