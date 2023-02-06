U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,115.62
    -20.86 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,916.61
    -9.40 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,915.36
    -91.59 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.70
    -24.83 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.16
    +0.77 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.20
    +7.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    -0.0061 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6230
    +0.0910 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4710
    +1.3210 (+1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,059.46
    +203.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.01
    +4.88 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC announces the addition of four new hires across its investment and finance teams

·3 min read

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point") is pleased to announce the addition of four new hires across its investment and finance teams in the second half of 2022.

Balance Point Capital Partners, LP. (PRNewsfoto/Balance Point Capital Partners,)
Balance Point Capital Partners, LP. (PRNewsfoto/Balance Point Capital Partners,)

James O'Connor: Mr. O'Connor joined Balance Point in June 2022 as an Associate and focuses on deal underwriting and execution as well as portfolio management. Prior to joining Balance Point, Mr. O'Connor was an Assistant Vice President at CIT Group where he was responsible for the underwriting and execution of leveraged loans primarily for sponsor led LBO and M&A transactions in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. Mr. O'Connor began his career as an Analyst and later an Associate at CIT. Mr. O'Connor received his B.A. from Bucknell University.

Samrat Malhotra: Mr. Malhotra joined Balance Point in September 2022 as an Associate and focuses on deal underwriting and execution as well as portfolio management. Prior to joining Balance Point, Mr. Malhotra was an Associate at CoveView Advisors where he advised companies and financial sponsors in a broad range of industries on debit & equity capital raises, mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Malhotra began his career as an Analyst at CoveView Advisors and was promoted to Associate thereafter. Mr. Malhotra received his B.S. from Cornell University.

Ethan Wilson: Mr. Wilson joined Balance Point in September 2022 as an Associate and focuses on deal underwriting and execution as well as portfolio management. Prior to joining, Mr. Wilson was an Associate at Lincoln International where he was responsible for the execution of M&A transactions in the technology, media and telecommunications industries. Before that, he advised on several M&A and capital raise transactions at Sparring Partners Capital, a New York-based investment bank, and worked in Deloitte's transaction services group. Mr. Wilson received his B.A. from Furman University and his M.S. In Accounting from Wake Forest University.

Catherine Rotondo: Ms. Rotondo joined Balance Point in November 2022 an Assistant Controller. Prior to joining Balance Point, Ms. Rotondo worked in the audit practice at Deloitte. She served both the financial service and commercial industries and worked on a variety of different clients including publicly traded and private equity firms. Ms. Rotondo additionally led her local chapter of the Women & Allies Network and was heavily involved in organizing and leading cross functional events. Ms. Rotondo received her B.S. from the University of Connecticut and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"We are excited to welcome James, Samrat, Ethan and Catherine to the Balance Point team," said Seth Alvord, Managing Partner of Balance Point. "The Balance Point team has never been stronger, and we look forward to the contributions of these individuals in the years to come."

Partner Justin Kaplan added, "These new additions are great enhancements to our team who improve our capabilities for our portfolio companies and our investors. We are excited they have chosen to join our firm and confident they will make significant contributions to Balance Point's future success."

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

Media Contact: 
Justin Kaplan, Partner 
Office: (203) 652-8264 
Email: jkaplan@balancepointcapital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/balance-point-capital-advisors-llc-announces-the-addition-of-four-new-hires-across-its-investment-and-finance-teams-301739607.html

SOURCE Balance Point Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now

    Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Is AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

    Here is how AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Here’s Why Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Disappointed the Investors in Q4

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • Why Omeros Corporation Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) skyrocketed 40.5% higher as of 11:12 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the company announced that Rayner Surgical paid a $200 million milestone payment. This payment is related to Omeros' sale of its ophthalmology product Omidria to Rayner in December 2021.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Major stock indices fall ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo joins the Live show to discuss how stocks are trading ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Tuesday.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Why Units of Energy Transfer Jumped Almost 12% in January

    Units of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) rallied 11.9% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A notable catalyst was that the energy company increased its distribution once again last month. Energy Transfer declared its latest cash distribution to investors on Jan. 25.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    The defensiveness and stability of these stocks may be underrated but could be more valuable than many investors think.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Has Nothing But Itself to Blame for Impending Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., facing a crisis in late summer as sales plunged and suppliers revolted, insisted its white-collar workers return to the office four days a week.Most Read from BloombergQuakes Kill 2,500 in Turkey and Syria; Millions Lose PowerTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US Ballo

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Armour Residential REIT (ARR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • Is Beyond Meat Stock Beyond Saving?

    Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) was one of the hottest initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2019. Investors wanted all they could handle of the plant-based meat craze, and Beyond Meat stock was able to give it to them. Beyond Meat is one of the leading plant-based meat retailers around the world, with a large presence in the United States.

  • Zacks Value Investor Highlights: AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group

    AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group have been highlighted in this Value Investor article.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    Fears of a recession and other macro headwinds often drive investors to dump their tech stocks and invest in more defensive sectors. Today I'll take a closer look at three tech companies that should remain promising investments during a recession: the cloud-based services provider ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the diversified chipmaker Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML (NASDAQ: ASML).

  • AI Mania: 3 Rare Pure Plays to Monitor

    AI has been the talk of Wall Street in recent week after the successful debut of OpenAI's ChatGPT. Andrew Rocco alerts you to 3 AI "pure plays" you may not be aware of.