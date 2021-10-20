U.S. markets close in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.52
    +14.89 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,587.32
    +130.01 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,140.44
    +11.35 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.26
    +13.34 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.45
    +0.49 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.20
    +12.70 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.40 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6440
    +0.0090 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2170
    -0.1430 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,579.95
    +3,991.59 (+6.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,542.95
    +62.14 (+4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.79
    +6.26 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Balance Point Capital Announces its Investment in Raw Sugar, LLC

·2 min read

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, Balance Point Capital Partners IV, L.P, and Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in Raw Sugar, LLC ("Raw Sugar" or the "Company"). Continuing with its position as a leading provider of flexible capital to the lower middle market, Balance Point provided debt financing to support WM Partners' majority recapitalization of the Company.

Balance Point Capital Partners, LP. (PRNewsfoto/Balance Point Capital Partners,)
Balance Point Capital Partners, LP. (PRNewsfoto/Balance Point Capital Partners,)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Raw Sugar is an aspirational lifestyle brand that seeks to make clean beauty and healthy living products affordable. Raw Sugar produces premium quality and earth friendly personal care products including soap, body wash, hair care, scrubs, lotions, lip care, and deodorants, which are formulated using plant derived and Cold-Pressed© ingredients.

"We are pleased to be able to support Raw Sugar, an established leader in the 'better-for-you' personal care category, and to partner with WM Partners," remarked Balance Point Managing Partner Seth Alvord. "We believe Raw Sugar's brand equity, diverse product set and proven ability to innovate and expand distribution points will continue to drive significant growth for the Company going forward" added Adam Sauerteig, Senior Vice President at Balance Point Capital.

Ronnie Shugar, Raw Sugar's Co-Founder & CEO said, "We are excited to be working with Balance Point on this transaction. Their understanding of our business and capital flexibility will provide the support necessary to execute on our growth objectives."

Ernesto Carrizosa, WM Partners' Executive Managing Director added, "We are pleased to have worked with Balance Point on optimizing Raw Sugar's capital structure to support the Company for its next phase of growth. Balance Point's flexibility and fast execution proved critical in this transaction."

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management as of September 2021, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point Capital) is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

Contact

Adam H. Sauerteig
(203) 652-8555
asauerteig@balancepointcapital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/balance-point-capital-announces-its-investment-in-raw-sugar-llc-301404659.html

SOURCE Balance Point Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Why Netflix is down despite Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung break down Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, and outlook for the streaming landscape.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • Why 2 Key Stocks Plunged in Premarket Trading Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to take a brief pause on Wednesday morning, consolidating some of the recent gains it has seen. Major stock market benchmarks remained near their all-time highs, but futures markets posted modest declines ahead of the regular trading session. A couple of stocks saw particularly large drops in premarket trading Wednesday.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Hedge Funds Are Coming Back To Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • Novavax vaccine delays slump stock, Abbott Labs raises guidance, Biogen beats Q3 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung and Julie Hyman break down how Novavax, Biogen, and Abbott Labs are faring in Wednesday’s market

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Beats On Earnings But Misses Sales Target

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for earnings in the third quarter but its sales came up short.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • 11 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cryptocurrency stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of cryptocurrencies, and go directly to read the 5 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Over the past few years, hedge funds have been increasing their exposure to cryptocurrency. FTX, […]

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • Better Buy: Micron Technology vs. Western Digital

    Back in February, I compared Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), two of the world's leading manufacturers of memory chips and data storage devices. At the time, I declared that Micron's clearer path toward a long-term recovery made it a better investment. Western Digital fared slightly better with a price decline of nearly 20%.

  • Verizon’s Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    The telecom giant showed improving subscriber growth numbers for a second quarter, as well as progress in moving customers to more expensive plans in the 5G era.

  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of First Solar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSLR ) by estimating...

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Novavax tumbles after report on COVID-19 vaccine production delay

    The methods Novavax used to test the efficacy of its vaccine have fallen short of U.S. regulators' standards, according to the Politico report, citing people familiar with the matter. The production delays are likely to affect deliveries to the COVAX facility, which aims to provide equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for low- and middle-income countries, the report added. Novavax and India's Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine producer, had together committed to providing more than 1.1 billion doses to COVAX.

  • Why Dutch Bros Won't Be a Starbucks Killer

    Despite Dutch Bros' hometown appeal, its bottom-line underperformance makes it more of a "show me the money" stock.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat