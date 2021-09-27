Balance Point Capital Partners Announces Hiring of Amanda Meltzer, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), a leading provider of flexible capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce that Amanda Meltzer has joined the firm as its Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining Balance Point in August, Ms. Meltzer was the Controller at JLL Partners, a New York-based private equity fund, where she managed the accounting, financial reporting, tax preparation and regulatory compliance for the firm. Prior to JLL, Ms. Meltzer served as the Controller at Psilos, a healthcare-focused venture capital firm. Ms. Meltzer began her career in KPMG's financial services group. Ms. Meltzer holds a B.S. in Accounting from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"I am thrilled to join Balance Point, a firm that takes a partnership approach to investing in both its portfolio companies and its team of dedicated professionals," said Ms. Meltzer. "I am looking forward to executing on the firm's priorities and further enhancing the infrastructure required to facilitate continued growth and value creation for our investors."

"We are excited to have Amanda join our team and lead the finance function" said Seth W. Alvord, Balance Point's Managing Partner. He continued, "we expect that her impressive background and experience will be of great value to Balance Point as it continues to grow." Eric J. Dale, a partner at Balance Point, commented, "Balance Point has experienced significant growth over the last five years, closing two new funds, significantly increasing our assets under management and meaningfully increasing the size of our investment team. This growth demands that we continue to invest in our finance infrastructure as well, and we're confident that Amanda's experience and skills will provide the kind of structure and rigor necessary to support our expanding platform."

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management as of September 2021, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point Capital) is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

