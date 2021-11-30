Balance, Pokémon Unite: These were the best Android apps of 2021

The best app on the Android marketplace Google Play helps users create their own meditation plan.

Balance was named the Best App of 2021 on Google Play, the company announced in a blog post Monday.

Balance, which has a 4.7 rating out of 5 on Google Play, is a personal meditation coach where Users answer a series of questions to craft a daily meditation plan unique to them.

"We built Balance with the individual in mind," said Jesse Pickard, founder and CEO at Elevate Labs, the studio that created Balance, in a statement. "No two people are the same, and we wanted to create a personalized mental wellness program that could reflect and support those special differences."

A screenshot of the app Balance.

Balance is also available on iPhones through the Apple App Store where it has a 4.9 rating out of 5.

In games, Pokémon Unite was named Google Play's best game of 2021 for its "dynamic gameplay and cross-platform experience," said the company. The game has players put together teams of five Pokémon creatures together to compete in online battles.

The top app according to Google Play users was Paramount+, the new streaming service from ViacomCBS that launched earlier this year. Users' top game was Garena Free Fire Max, a battle royale game similar to Fortnite where 50 players drop on an island and compete to be the last one standing.

