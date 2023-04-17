BALANI Custom Clothiers Opens New Showroom in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BALANI Custom Clothiers , a leading custom tailor of menswear, has announced the opening of its 14th showroom location in Columbus, Ohio . Founded in 1961 by Peter Balani, BALANI Custom Clothiers has built a reputation of excellence in the industry, and the new showroom is set to continue the company's expansion.

BALANI Custom Clothiers (PRNewsfoto/BALANI Custom Clothiers - Suits, Tuxedos, & Shirts)

Located at 2158 Tremont Center, Columbus, OH 43221, the new showroom features a team of expert clothiers who operate on a foundational belief in true custom, elevated quality, and long-lasting relationships with their clients. BALANI Custom Clothiers offers custom suits, sport coats, tuxedos, separates, accessories, shoes, and casual menswear, ensuring a personalized and unique experience for each client.

"We're excited to bring our custom menswear experience to Columbus," said Sonny Balani, CEO of BALANI Custom Clothiers. "Our team of clothiers is dedicated to providing the best possible custom experience, with a focus on quality, attention to detail, and personalized service."

A custom experience with BALANI Custom Clothiers begins by meeting with a stylist to discuss custom needs and options. At the fabric bar, clients enjoy a drink and peruse swatches of fabric from world-renowned mills. Over 40 measurements are taken to ensure garments fit seamlessly to a client's unique shape and preferences. Throughout the process, BALANI's stylists work hand-in-hand with clients to ensure a final product that is uniquely their own.

To schedule an appointment with a BALANI stylist, clients can visit their website at www.balanicustom.com/custom-suits-columbus/ and select appointment slots at one of their 14 locations across the country. BALANI Custom Clothiers also offers virtual appointments for those unable to attend in person.

About BALANI Custom Clothiers:

BALANI Custom Clothiers is a custom tailor of menswear with 14 locations nationwide. Founded in 1961 by Peter Balani and currently led by the CEO and son of the founder, Sonny Balani, BALANI Custom Clothiers has built a reputation of excellence in the industry. The company operates on a foundational belief in true custom, elevated quality, and long-lasting relationships with their clients.

Story continues

Contact:

BALANI Custom Clothiers

Phone: (614) 636-5835

Email: columbus@balanicustom.com

Website: https://www.balanicustom.com/custom-suits-columbus/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/balani-custom-clothiers-opens-new-showroom-in-columbus-ohio-301799009.html

SOURCE BALANI Custom Clothiers - Suits, Tuxedos, & Shirts