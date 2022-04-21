U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,420.99
    -38.46 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,020.78
    -140.01 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,262.38
    -190.69 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.18
    -27.00 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.91
    +0.72 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.30
    -6.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.64
    -0.64 (-2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0851
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9250
    +0.0850 (+2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2100
    +0.2830 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,481.68
    +149.86 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.50
    -6.42 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

BALANI Custom Clothiers New York City - Named As NHL's Henrik Lundqvist's Suit of Choice

·2 min read

BALANI Custom Clothiers, a US-based tailor with locations in Chicago, Dallas, New York and a dozen cities, has been named as the suit of choice by Henrik Lundqvist, former New York Rangers goaltender, and Olympic gold medalist.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned sportsman, Henrik Lundqvist, donned memorable custom suits by BALANI Custom Clothiers during several recent appearances related to his jersey retirement. In January, the hockey legend, "King Henrik," attended his highly anticipated New York Rangers jersey retirement at Madison Square Garden wearing a double-breasted, black suit by the renowned custom tailor. Preceding the retirement ceremony, Henrik appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a classic navy blue, three-piece suit by BALANI. BALANI was also his clothier of choice when he appeared on Discovery+ during the Swedish broadcast of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

BALANI Custom Clothiers
BALANI Custom Clothiers

Henrik has spoken publicly about his affinity for BALANI's suits, featuring their clothing on his Instagram and social media platforms. The accomplished athlete lends his affection for BALANI's custom creations to the flawless fit, flexible options for customization, and the personalized relationships the brand builds with its clients. Henrik has also praised BALANI for their availability, referencing his ability to text his clothier about an outfit or suit idea at a moment's notice.

BALANI Custom Clothiers, founded in 1961 by Peter Balani, is a custom menswear tailor with 14 locations nationwide, including New York City. Currently led by the son of the founder and CEO, Sonny Balani, BALANI Custom Clothiers has built a reputation of excellence in the industry. BALANI operates on a foundational belief in true custom, elevated quality, and long-lasting relationships with their clients to offer custom suits, separates, accessories, shoes, and casual menswear.

A custom experience with BALANI begins by meeting with a master stylist to discuss custom needs and options. Clients may enjoy a drink while perusing swatches from the top fabric mills in the world. Over 40 body measurements are recorded to ensure garments fit seamlessly to a client's unique shape and preferences. Throughout the process, BALANI's stylists work hand-in-hand with clients to ensure a final product that is uniquely their own.

To learn more about BALANI Custom Clothiers in NYC, or to schedule an appointment with a BALANI stylist, clients can visit their website at https://www.balanicustom.com/custom-suits-new-york/ and select appointment slots at one of their 14 locations across the country. BALANI also offers virtual appointments for those unable to attend in person.

CONTACT: newyork@balanicustom.com, (347) 708-9049

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/balani-custom-clothiers-new-york-city---named-as-nhls-henrik-lundqvists-suit-of-choice-301530472.html

SOURCE BALANI Custom Clothiers - Suits, Tuxedos, & Shirts

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 million, Obamas to leave Spotify, Amazon debuts new service

    Notable business headlines include Elon Musk’s The Boring Company raising $675 million for its tunnel-making venture, the Obama’s looking to end their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, and Amazon debuting its new ‘Buy with Prime’ service for third-party sellers.

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries To Resume In 2H22: Reuters

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has informed key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries will begin in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. Boeing's large 787 inventory, accumulated since deliveries were halted nearly a year ago due to structural issues, has locked up desperately needed cash and reduced airline capacity. The report cited two people familiar with the matter that Boeing has told airlines that deliveries would resume duri

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying in April

    Because it takes care of the technology, customers can have top-notch website speed. Additionally, Cloudflare provides cybersecurity for the customers on its servers. Currently, Cloudflare has data centers in more than 250 cities globally, each of which stores code for customers on its cloud website hosting service.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • MoneyGram sued by U.S., New York over remittance transfers

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -MoneyGram International Inc was sued on Thursday by two regulators for repeatedly violating a federal rule designed to make it easier for people to send money to friends and family outside the United States. The complaint against MoneyGram, one of the largest U.S. providers of remittance transfers, was filed in Manhattan federal court by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Remittance transfers let people in the United States send money electronically to people in other countries, and exceed $100 billion annually.

  • Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition

    Retirement can often be daunting because it means a shift from traditional income to a reliance on savings, investments and government programs such as Social Security. However, for most Americans, the government safety net is not enough to live on. … Continue reading → The post Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Type of Senior Is Struggling to Afford Retirement

    Amid an economic environment marked by inflation, single seniors are having a harder time in retirement compared to married seniors, a new survey has found. The results of the American Advisors Group survey suggest unmarried seniors have less money than … Continue reading → The post This Type of Senior Is Struggling to Afford Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tennessee Court of Appeals Orders Recusal of Trial Court Judge and Vacates Default Judgment on Liability Against Endo

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that the Tennessee Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court judge's order denying a motion for recusal by Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Clay County et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., (formerly known as Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al.), pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, and remanded the case for

  • Eight-Hour Blackouts Hit India After Hottest March on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- An already sweltering summer and acute coal shortages are triggering blackouts across parts of India, raising fears of a new power crisis that could roil Asia’s third-biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable IC

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • Tesla earnings lift electric vehicle stocks

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how electric vehicle stocks are performing after Tesla reported earnings.

  • Russian Oil Sales Jump, but It’s Harder to See Who’s Buying

    An opaque market is forming to obscure the origin of oil from Russia as more tankers are loaded without a precise destination.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Bosses are demanding employees return to the office, but a new survey shows executives are staying at home themselves

    The Future Forum found that twice as many non-executives are going into the office every day compared to executives.

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Is on a Path to `Crazy Prices' With No Relief in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas is on a tear. Prices have almost doubled this year to the highest since the shale revolution more than a decade ago, driving up energy costs and helping fuel the fastest inflation in 40 years.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With Mosco