Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 28, 2023

Balchem Corporation beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.92, expectations were $0.84.

Operator: Greetings and welcome to Balchem's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Martin Bengtsson, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

Martin Bengtsson: Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call this morning to discuss the results of Balchem Corporation for the quarter ending June 30th, 2023. My name is Martin Bengtsson, Chief Financial Officer and hosting this call with me is Ted Harris, our Chairman, President and CEO. Following the advice of our counsel, auditors and the SEC, at this time, I would like to read our forward-looking statements. Statements made in today's call that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove correct, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including risks and factors identified in Balchem's most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports.

The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Today's calls and commentary include non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation in our earnings release for further details. I will now turn the call over to Ted Harris, our Chairman, President and CEO.

Ted Harris: Thanks, Martin. Good morning and welcome to our conference call. This morning, we reported solid second quarter financial results with improved margins and higher profitability year-over-year despite softer sales volumes. Our revenues of $231 million were down 2.3% versus the prior year's very strong quarterly results. Gross margin grew 7.6%. And we expanded our gross margin percentage by 300 basis points to 33.4%. Earnings from operations of $43 million were up 7.3% versus the prior-year quarter. And we delivered a record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $59 million, an increase of 4.6% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.5% of sales, up 169 basis points from the prior year. Our second quarter net income of $30 million, an increase of 1.1%, resulted in earnings per share of $0.93 on a GAAP basis.

Story continues

On an adjusted basis, our second quarter non-GAAP net earnings of $34 million were flat with the prior year, resulting in earnings per share of $1.06 on a non-GAAP basis. Cash flows from operations were $35 million for the second quarter of 2023 with quarterly free cash flow of $32 million. Overall, another solid quarter for Balchem with performance that highlights the strength and resilience of our business model in a market environment that continues to be challenging. Before passing the call back to Martin to cover more detailed financial results, I would like to make a few comments about the overall market environment and what we are seeing. The current market environment continues to be quite challenging with a high degree of uncertainty.

We believe that the broad-based destocking activities that followed the post-pandemic easing of supply chain constraints are now largely behind us. However, we are experiencing a prolonged impact in certain markets from our customers, and in some cases, their customers' efforts to reduce inventories across their supply chains as a result of end market demand uncertainty, given the overall macroeconomic environment. While it is hard for us to predict the timing of when the broader markets will truly normalize and reset for continued growth, we do believe they will gradually improve as the year progresses as we are now starting to see in certain markets such as within our human minerals and nutrients business. And we are well positioned to benefit when that time comes.

The Balchem team has been able to maneuver through these volatile times very well. While our second quarter revenues were relatively flat compared to the first quarter of 2023, we were able to grow our gross margins and earnings from operations year-over-year and sequentially as we started to recapture some of the gross margin percent that was, over the last few years, given the extreme inflationary pressures we experienced. I am very pleased with our overall financial results reported this morning. While the Balchem team effectively manages through this challenging market environment, we also continue to advance our strategic growth initiatives. One area of focus over the last few years has been to add manufacturing capacity in support of our strategic growth businesses.

As we have discussed on previous calls, we recently added manufacturing capacity for our microencapsulation business as well as our plant nutrition business. As we highlighted in our press release earlier this morning in Q2, we were pleased to have mechanically completed a new manufacturing unit for VitaCholine, Balchem's leading brand of the essential nutrient choline for human nutrition to support the worldwide growth we are experiencing in infant, toddler, and adult nutritional formulas, as well as dietary supplement and food and beverage fortification applications. We continue to be excited about the long-term growth potential for VitaCholine as awareness increases and market penetration grows for this essential nutrient. And our expanded capacity will facilitate significant growth for years to come.

The new manufacturing unit is currently being commissioned and should be fully operational by the end of the year. And lastly, on a very personal note, I would like to inform everyone, particularly those very longstanding shareholders on the call that Dr. Herb Weiss one of the three original founders of Balchem passed away on Wednesday evening. He was 93 years old. Dr. Weiss was there at the beginning. He had the vision to build a company focused on commercializing microencapsulated food ingredients using patented microencapsulation technologies. And then he spent the next 30 years of his life helping to build Balchem into what it is today. His legacy will live on forever in Balchem. And with that, I will now turn the call back over to Martin to go through the detailed financial results.

Martin Bengtsson: Thank you, Ted. As mentioned, overall, the second quarter was another solid quarter for Balchem, particularly in the context of the very strong first half of 2022 as the comparable. Also, the strong margin rate performance from gross margin, earnings from operations, and adjusted EBITDA was encouraging to see and shows that we are well positioned to benefit as inflationary pressures ease. Our second quarter net sales of $231 million were 2.3% lower than the prior year quarter and essentially flat sequentially to the first quarter as end market demand has continued to be volatile and we're yet to see a more broad-based recovery across our segments. Sales from our recent acquisitions contributed $14 million to our second quarter.

And the impact from foreign currency exchange driven primarily by the stronger euro, had a favorable impact on our sales of approximately $0.6 million. Our second quarter gross margin dollars of $77 million were up $5 million or 7.6% compared to the prior year. Our gross margin percent was 33.4% of sales in the quarter, up 300 basis points compared to 30.4% in the prior year. The improvement in margins was primarily driven by higher prices, lower input costs and a favorable mix. The 33.4% gross margin rate is a significant improvement sequentially to the 31.5% we saw in Q1, 2023. Consolidated operating expenses for the second quarter were $35 million as compared to $32 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to incremental expenses and amortization related to the Kappa and Bergstrom acquisitions.

Least Obese Countries in the World

06photo/Shutterstock.com

As well as restructuring-related impairment charges offset partially by favorable adjustments to transaction costs. GAAP earnings from operations for the second quarter were $43 million, an increase of $3 million or 7.3% compared to the prior year quarter. On an adjusted basis, as detailed in our earnings release this morning, non-GAAP earnings from operations of $49 million were up 4.8% compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $59 million was $3 million or 4.6% above the second quarter of 2022. Interest expense for the second quarter was $5 million, an increase of $4 million compared to the prior year. This increase in interest expense is driven both by the increased debt level following our 2022 acquisitions and the significantly higher interest rate environment.

We continue to use our solid cash flows to pay down debt. And we reduced our debt by $26 million in the second quarter and ended the quarter with net debt of $333 million with an overall leverage ratio on a net debt basis of 1.5 times. The Company's effective tax rates for the second quarters of 2023 and 2022 were 21.6% and 24.1% respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to certain lower state taxes and higher tax benefits from stock-based compensation. Consolidated net income closed the quarter at $30 million, up 1.1% from the prior year. This quarterly net income translated into diluted net earnings per share of $0.93, an increase of $0.01 compared to prior year. Our second quarter adjusted net earnings were flat at $34 million or $1.06 per diluted share.

Cash flows from operations were $35 million. And we closed out the quarter with $67 million of cash on the balance sheet. On a year-to-date basis, cash flows from operations were $70 million, an increase of $15 million or 26.4%. And free cash flow was $57 million, an increase of $22 million or 62.3% as we continue to translate our earnings into cash. As we look at the quarter from a segment perspective, for the second quarter our Human Nutrition & Health segment generated sales of $136 million, an increase of 3.1% from the prior year. The increase was driven by the contribution from recent acquisitions, partially offset by lower sales within food and beverage markets and the minerals and nutrients business. Our Human Nutrition & Health segment delivered quarterly earnings from operations of $27 million, an increase of 16% compared to the prior year.

This was driven by the aforementioned higher sales and lower manufacturing input costs, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Second quarter adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $32 million, an increase of $4 million or 14.7%. We are continuing to experience volatility and overall market demand softness in our Human Nutrition & Health segment. As Ted mentioned earlier, as the quarter progressed, we were pleased to see the minerals and nutrients business shows signs of stabilization and a return to more normal order patterns after several quarters of significant volatility while the food ingredients business remained quite volatile throughout the quarter. We continue to believe that as the year progresses, we will start to see a broader-based stabilization, which will ultimately lead to a return to growth.

Sequentially compared to the first quarter of 2023 sales for Balchem's Human Nutrition & Health segment were up 2.3%. Our Animal Nutrition & Health segment generated quarterly sales of $61 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the prior year, driven by lower sales in monogastric markets, partially offset by higher sales in the ruminant species markets. Animal Nutrition & Health delivered earnings from operations of $8 million, an increase of 1% from the prior year, primarily due to higher average selling prices and a decrease in manufacturing input costs, partially offset by lower sales volumes. Second quarter adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $8 million, a decrease of 2.2%. Similar to what we discussed in our Q1 earnings call, our Animal Nutrition & Health segment is experiencing increased volatility and demand softness, particularly in Europe.

The European food animal feed market continues to show demand softness, which is in direct contrast to the relatively strong demand experienced this time last year. Hopefully, with lower energy costs and some disinflation, we believe we will see some stabilizing and normalization in the European food animal feed markets as we progress through 2023, but it remains a very challenging market at the moment. While Europe has been more challenge lately, our larger US market has been more stable and has not experienced anywhere near the same type of demand volatility. Our Specialty Products segment delivered quarterly sales of $33 million, a decrease of 10.7% compared to the prior year due to lower sales both in the Plant Nutrition and Performance Gases businesses.

Specialty Products delivered earnings from operations of $9 million, a decrease of 6.3% versus the prior year, primarily driven by lower sales volumes partially offset by higher average selling prices and lower manufacturing input costs. Second quarter adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $10 million, a decrease of 5.7%. Within Specialty Products, we continue to see higher margins in our Performance Gases business due to pricing actions we have taken and sequential reductions in raw material costs that have benefited the business. But volumes have not yet fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels yet as many of our customers have taken longer than usual outages to upgrade their emissions control systems in anticipation of updated regulations.

With regards to Plant Nutrition, we saw lower sales into the Western United States driven by the unusually wet spring, which negatively impacted the planting season. While volumes in Specialty Products were below expectations in the second quarter, margins were very strong, and we are in a great position as volumes start to normalize. I'll turn the call back over to Ted for some closing remarks.

Ted Harris: Thanks, Martin. We are pleased with the solid financial results reported earlier this morning, with improved margin performance leading to record adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, particularly, in light of the strength of the prior year's comparable and the continued economic uncertainties we are facing in the marketplace. We continue to show resilience during this time of elevated economic market uncertainty and ability to manage through challenging and dynamic market environments. While the current market environment continues to be volatile, we remain confident in the long-term growth outlook for our markets and for Balchem as a company. I would now like to hand the call back over to Martin, who will open up the call for questions. Martin?

Martin Bengtsson: Thank you, Ted. This now concludes the formal portion of the conference. At this point, we will open up the conference call for questions.

See also 10 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy For The AI Boom and 11 Cheap Lithium Stocks To Buy.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.