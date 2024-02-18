Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 16, 2024

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the Balchem Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Martin Bengtsson, Chief Financial Officer of Balchem Corporation. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Martin Bengtsson: Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call this morning to discuss the results of Balchem Corporation for the quarter ending December 31st, 2023. My name is Martin Bengtsson, Chief Financial Officer and hosting this call with me is Ted Harris, our Chairman, President and CEO. Following the advice of our council, auditors and the SEC at this time, I would like to read our forward-looking statement. Statement made in today's call that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove correct and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including risks and factors identified in Balchem's most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports.

The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Today's call and commentary include non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation in our earnings release for further details. I will now turn the call over to Ted Harris, our Chairman, President and CEO.

Ted Harris: Thanks Martin. Good morning and welcome to our conference call. We were pleased with the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, which capped off another solid year for Balchem. We delivered record fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA and record free cash flow on modestly lower sales in what continues to be a challenging demand environment. I am particularly pleased with our Human Nutrition & Health segment posting record fourth quarter sales and earnings. Before we get into more detail on the quarter, I would like to reflect for a few minutes on some of the significant accomplishments the Balchem team achieved over the past year. Overall, 2023 was another solid year for Balchem, while full year 2023 net sales were down 2.1%, we delivered record earnings from operations of $159.2 million, an increase of 9.6% and record adjusted EBITDA of $231 million, an increase of 7.1% from the prior year.

And we have fully restored our margin profile to more normalized levels following the inflationary pressures we experienced over the last few years. And we also generated record free cash flow, allowing us to further pay down our debt and reduce our leverage ratio on a net debt basis to 1.1 times. We also made good progress on our strategic initiatives. In 2023, we fully integrated the Kappa Bioscience and Bergstrom Nutrition acquisitions, that we made in the second half of 2022. The addition of vitamin K2 and methylsulfonylmethane or MSM to our product portfolio is starting to play out as we expected, with our now broader portfolio indeed enhancing, our ability to provide a broader array of innovative solutions for the health and nutritional needs of our customers and the world at large.

We have shared with you over the course of the year, a number of exciting new studies that support the supplementation of our portfolio of minerals, nutrients and vitamins for both human and animal nutrition. These studies augment existing science and bring new science to light and they ultimately will support and strengthen our efforts to drive increased awareness and market penetration. I am particularly pleased with the progress we made in 2023 to more effectively market, communicate and promote the positive results from these studies to both our customers as well as the end consumers. We have clearly enhanced our marketing capabilities to leverage the strong science behind our products, so that we can build awareness and ultimately drive penetration.

While there is clearly more work to be done here, we are making good progress. Overall, we are very excited about the opportunities that exist with our portfolio of products and we believe that as the library of science keeps growing and our marketing capabilities continue to be enhanced, the market opportunity for our unique portfolio of products and technologies will grow as well. We are also encouraged by the recent progress by CureMark, the bio-pharmaceutical company that uses our microencapsulation technology as a delivery system for their unique treatment for autism, that is currently in development. In December, their long term clinical data demonstrating disease disorder modification in maladaptive behaviors in children, as young as three years of age with autism spectrum disorder was published.

The paper entitled Pancreatic Replacement Therapy for maladaptive behaviors in preschool children with autism spectrum disorders was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association or JAMA. Despite the protracted timeline of this initiative, we are encouraged by the progress made over the past year toward reaching the important milestone of filing their biologics license application with FDA, which we believe now will happen in 2024 and we remain excited about the potential for this collaboration. Additionally, we made important investments in plant and equipment in 2023. Of particular note was the completion of our expanded manufacturing facility for VitaCholine, Balchem's market leading brand of human choline. The expansion and upgrade will increase output by 50%, and will allow the company to better meet the rising demand for this essential nutrient, well known in the supplement industry in relation to cognitive, liver and overall health.

We also made significant progress in 2023 relating to the company's corporate social responsibilities. Balchem released its fifth sustainability report in 2023, in which we provided an update on our progress toward our 2030 goals to reduce both greenhouse gas emissions and water usage by 25%. We are extremely pleased to report that we are already tracking ahead of our 2030 goal on greenhouse gas emissions reductions. Balchem's approach remains unchanged as we continue to focus on our two main objectives, providing innovative solutions for the health and nutritional needs of the world and operating with excellence as strong stewards of our stakeholders. As a result of our efforts, Balchem was once again recently named one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek magazine for the fourth consecutive year.

And lastly, in December, we announced another increase to our annual dividend, taking the dividend from $0.71 to $0.79 share and a 11% increase year-over-year. This most recent increase marked the 15th consecutive year of double digit growth of our dividend, which once again reinforced our commitment to our long-standing dividend strategy. All-in-all, another solid year both financially and strategically for Balchem. Now, regarding the fourth quarter of 2023, while our revenue of $229 million was down 1.6%, we delivered strong profitability with growth in gross margin, earnings from operations and net income on expanded margin percentage rates in the quarter. We delivered earnings growth in two of our three reporting segments with the Human Nutrition & Health segment posting record fourth quarter sales and earnings.

Our net income of $27 million, an increase of 24.5%, resulted in earnings per share of $0.82 on a GAAP basis, up $0.16 compared to the prior year. On an adjusted basis, our fourth quarter non-GAAP net earnings were $31 million, an increase of 1.8%, resulting in earnings per share of $0.95 on a non-GAAP basis. And we continued to deliver strong cash flows, which is a strong reflection of the quality of our earnings. Cash flows from operations were a record $67 million with record quarterly free cash flow of $56 million for the fourth quarter. I'm now going to turn the call back over to Martin, to go through the fourth quarter consolidated financial results for the company and the results for each of our business segments.

Martin Bengtsson: Thank you Ted. As Ted mentioned, overall the fourth quarter was another solid quarter for Balchem with strong margin performance and cash flows. Our fourth quarter net sales of $229 million were 1.6% lower than the prior year. Our Human Nutrition & Health segment grew nicely in the quarter, but this was offset by continued softness in our Animal Nutrition & Health segment. Foreign currency exchange driven primarily by the stronger euro, had a favorable impact to our sales growth of 0.9%. Our fourth quarter gross margin dollars of $75 million were up 9.3% compared to the prior year. Our gross margin percent was 32.8% of sales in the quarter, up 327 basis points compared to the prior year. Primarily due to a favorable mix and lower manufacturing input costs.

Consolidated operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $37 million, up 3.7% compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily due to outside services and higher compensation-related expenses, partially offset by a favorable adjustment to transaction costs. GAAP earnings from operations for the fourth quarter were $38 million, an increase of 15.1% compared to the prior year. On an adjusted basis as detailed in our earnings release this morning, non-GAAP earnings from operations of $45 million were up $2 million, or 3.7%. Adjusted EBITDA of $55 million was $3 million or 5.4% above the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest expense was $5 million and our net debt was $245 million, with an overall leverage ratio on a net debt basis of 1.1 times.

The effective tax rates for the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022 were 19.9% and 17%, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate from the prior year was primarily due to an increase in certain state taxes and lower tax benefits from stock-based compensation. Consolidated net income closed the quarter at $27 million, an increase of 24.5% from the prior year. This quarterly net income translated into diluted net earnings per share of $0.82, an increase of $0.16 or 24.2% from last year's comparable quarter. On an adjusted basis, our fourth quarter adjusted net earnings were $31 million, translating to $0.95 per diluted share, an increase of 1.6%. Cash flows from operations for the quarter were $67 million and we closed out the quarter with $64 million of cash on the balance sheet.

As we look at the fourth quarter from a segment perspective, our Human Nutrition & Health segment generated sales of $138 million, an increase of 5.8% from the prior year. This increase was driven by higher sales within both the minerals and nutrients business and food and beverage markets. Our Human Nutrition & Health segment delivered quarterly earnings from operations of $25 million, an increase of 43.8%, compared to prior year, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales, favorable mix and lower manufacturing input costs, partially offset by higher operating expenses as we continue to invest in our selling and marketing capabilities. Fourth quarter adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $30 million, an increase of 26.7%.

We were very pleased with the overall performance of our Human Nutrition & Health segment, delivering record fourth quarter sales and earnings from operations. The overall demand picture appears to be improving in the food and beverage markets and on the minerals and nutrients side, we are seeing healthy demand growth. The acquisitions we made in 2022 are now fully integrated and growing year-over-year. While some volatility and uncertainty remain, we're encouraged by the year-over-year top and bottom line growth in our Human Nutrition & Health segment and feel they are well positioned heading into 2024. Our Animal Nutrition & Health segment generated quarterly sales of $58 million, a decrease of 10.2% compared to the prior year. The decrease in sales was driven by lower sales in both the ruminant and monogastric markets.

Animal nutrition helped deliver earnings from operations of $5 million, a decrease of 41.3% from the prior year, primarily due to the aforementioned lower sales partially offset by lower manufacturing input costs. Fourth quarter adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $6 million, a decrease of 44.5%. Similar to what we discussed in our Q3 earnings call, our Animal Nutrition & Health segment is experiencing challenging market conditions, particularly in Europe, but also in the North American dairy market. The market conditions appear to have stabilized but have yet to show real signs of improvement. The European animal feed market continues to show soft market demand and continued competition from low cost Chinese products. And the North American dairy market is still experiencing low U.S. milk and milk protein prices, impacting demand for our rumen-protected encapsulated nutrients in North America.

We continue to believe the animal protein markets provide significant growth opportunity for Balchem over the longer term. With the European situation starting to stabilize, and U.S. milk futures suggesting improved dairy economics toward the later part of the first half of the year and certainly in the early part of the second half, we expect to be able to deliver year-over-year growth in this segment in the second half of 2024. We were encouraged to see the sequential improvement in our Animal Nutrition business in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, but having said all of that, the animal protein markets remain challenging at the moment. Our specialty product segment delivered quarterly sales of $31 million, a decrease of 2.6% compared to the prior year, due to lower sales in both the performance gases business and the plant nutrition business.

Specialty products delivered earnings from operations of $9 million, an increase of 7.4% versus the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by lower manufacturing input costs. Fourth quarter adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $10 million, an increase of 7.1%. We were pleased with the performance of specialty products in the fourth quarter, as improved margins delivered good earnings growth. We also continued to see further stabilization in volumes as the quarter progressed, and we believe specialty products is in a great position to continue to deliver year-over-year earnings growth again in 2024, while returning to top line growth. So overall, the fourth quarter was another solid quarter for Balchem with earnings growth in two out of our three reporting segments in what continues to be a challenging market environment.

I'm now going to turn the call back over to Ted for some closing remarks.

Ted Harris: Thanks Martin. We are pleased with Balchem's financial results reported earlier this morning for the fourth quarter of 2023, capping off another solid year for Balchem. Our full year 2023 results highlight the resilience of our business model in a challenging and volatile market environment. Our Human Nutrition & Health segment is performing well as evidenced by the mid-single digit organic growth we delivered in Q4 and the record fourth quarter earnings, and we expect this to continue in 2024. Specialty Products is also performing well. The strong margin fueling earnings growth in Q4. We expect this momentum to also continue in 2024, further supported by an expected return to revenue growth for Specialty Products.

The area where we expect to see some continued challenges is in our Animal Nutrition & Health segment, where the competitive dynamics internationally combined with poor U.S. dairy economics will continue to challenge this segment in the near term. I am excited about 2024, and I believe the company is well positioned to deliver both top and bottom line growth on a full year basis, while further advancing our important growth initiatives. I will now hand the call back over to Martin, who will open up the call for questions.

Martin Bengtsson: Thank you, Ted. This now concludes the formal portion of the conference. At this point, we will open up the conference call for questions.

