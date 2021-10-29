U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.50
    -22.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,571.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,629.75
    -135.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.80
    -3.30 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.07
    +0.26 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.00
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1655
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.74
    +0.76 (+4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8190
    +0.2470 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,062.72
    +46.83 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.19
    +70.81 (+4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.79
    -15.68 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Balchem Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter Sales of $197.9 Million, Net Earnings of $25.0 Million, GAAP EPS of $0.77, and Adjusted EPS of $0.92

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Balchem Corporation
·22 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) reported today record third quarter net earnings of $25.0 million for 2021, compared to net earnings of $21.6 million for the third quarter 2020, record third quarter adjusted net earnings(a) of $30.0 million, compared to $26.9 million in the prior year quarter, and record third quarter adjusted EBITDA(a) of $48.3 million, compared to $44.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Net sales were $197.9 million, an increase of $22.7 million, or 13.0%, compared to the prior year quarter, with record third quarter sales in all three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $48.3 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 8.8%, from the prior year.

  • GAAP net earnings were $25.0 million, an increase of $3.4 million, or 16.0% from the prior year. These net earnings resulted in GAAP earnings per share of $0.77.

  • Adjusted net earnings were $30.0 million, an increase of $3.1 million or 11.3% from the prior year. These adjusted net earnings resulted in adjusted earnings per share(a) of $0.92.

  • The effective tax rate of 22.0% was 67 basis points lower than the prior year tax rate of 22.7%.

  • Quarterly cash flows from operations were $39.6 million, an increase of $4.3 million from the prior year, with quarterly free cash flow(a) of $31.1 million compared to $28.3 million for the prior year quarter.

Recent Highlights:

  • In the third quarter, the updated NRC publication Nutrient Requirements of Dairy Cattle was previewed and is expected to be officially published in December. The NRC committee of the Academy of Sciences reviewed all of the available research over the past 20 years and validated the beliefs that an effective source of rumen-protected Choline fed to dairy cows, before and after calving, will increase milk production and efficiency in the subsequent lactation cycle, while also reducing the incidence of several metabolic health disorders. This new NRC release clearly validates the importance of an efficacious encapsulated product such as Balchem’s ReaShure®.

  • Within the Specialty Products segment, we started-up a new manufacturing line for our Metalosate® foliar applied plant nutrition products at Balchem’s existing complex in Marano, Italy. This new production capability in Europe will augment our existing North American production and will enhance our ability to serve the growing needs of our international customer base and strengthen the robustness of our supply chain capabilities.

  • We have substantially completed our project to consolidate seven ERP systems into one; Microsoft Dynamics 365, with the recent go-live of our last major manufacturing site on the system. We now have near 100% of our revenues on the new system. We are extremely pleased with the completion of this project that was delivered on budget and on time, relative to the pandemic adjusted timeline.

Ted Harris, Chairman, CEO, and President of Balchem said, “Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of our global market positions as well as the resilience of our business model. We delivered record third quarter sales in all three of our reporting segments as well as record earnings while facing an extraordinarily difficult macro-economic environment with global supply chain disruptions and input cost inflation.”

Mr. Harris added, “The Balchem team’s response to these challenges has been truly remarkable. I would like to thank each and every one of our over 1,300 employees for their contributions to these record results. We expect these macro-economic challenges, including global supply chain disruptions and input cost inflation, to continue to accelerate into the fourth quarter and next year, and mitigating these impacts will remain a key focus for the Balchem team.”


Results for Period Ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$

197,869

$

175,140

$

585,890

$

522,931

Gross margin

60,934

56,368

179,108

167,079

Operating expenses

28,421

27,340

85,427

84,856

Earnings from operations

32,513

29,028

93,681

82,223

Other expense

428

1,121

1,594

3,853

Earnings before income tax expense

32,085

27,907

92,087

78,370

Income tax expense

7,072

6,339

20,932

15,909

Net earnings

$

25,013

$

21,568

$

71,155

$

62,461

Diluted net earnings per common share

$

0.77

$

0.66

$

2.18

$

1.92

Adjusted EBITDA(a)

$

48,344

$

44,427

$

144,213

$

130,683

Adjusted net earnings(a)

$

29,975

$

26,924

$

88,819

$

80,927

Adjusted net earnings per common share(a)

$

0.92

$

0.83

$

2.72

$

2.49

Shares used in the calculations of diluted and adjusted net earnings per common share

32,644

32,516

32,651

32,500

(a) See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.


Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021:

The Human Nutrition and Health segment generated record third quarter sales of $111.2 million, an increase of $7.6 million or 7.3% compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by strong sales growth within the minerals and nutrients business. Human Nutrition and Health generated record quarterly earnings from operations of $19.8 million, an increase of $2.3 million or 13.2%, compared to $17.5 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales, favorable mix, and the timing of an insurance recovery, partially offset by higher manufacturing input costs and distribution costs. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets of $4.3 million and $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $0.2 million of ongoing expense related to the flash flood event that occurred during the second quarter of 2021, adjusted earnings from operations(a) for this segment were $24.3 million, compared to $22.5 million in the prior year quarter.

The Animal Nutrition and Health segment generated all-time record quarterly sales of $56.2 million, an increase of $9.8 million or 21.2% compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was the result of higher sales in both monogastric and ruminant animal markets. Third quarter earnings from operations for this segment of $7.4 million increased $0.4 million or 6.1% compared to $7.0 million in the prior year quarter, due to the aforementioned higher sales, partially offset by increases in manufacturing input costs and distribution costs. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets of $0.2 million for both the third quarter of 2021 and 2020, and $0.3 million of ongoing expense related to the flash flood event that occurred during the second quarter of 2021, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $7.8 million compared to $7.2 million in the prior year quarter.

The Specialty Products segment generated record third quarter sales of $27.6 million, an increase of $4.6 million or 20.0% compared to the prior year quarter, due to higher sales of products in both the plant nutrition business and the medical device sterilization market. Third quarter earnings from operations for this segment were $6.5 million, versus $5.3 million in the prior year comparable quarter, an increase of $1.1 million or 20.7%, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales, partially offset by increases in manufacturing input costs and distribution costs. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets for the third quarter of 2021 and 2020 of $1.2 million and $1.5 million, respectively, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $7.7 million, compared to $6.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Consolidated gross margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $60.9 million increased by $4.6 million or 8.1%, compared to $56.4 million for the prior year comparable period. Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 30.8% as compared to 32.2% in the prior year period, a decrease of 139 basis points, primarily due to a significant increase in certain manufacturing input costs and distribution costs, partially offset by higher average selling prices. Operating expenses of $28.4 million for the quarter increased $1.1 million from the prior year comparable quarter, primarily due to higher selling expenses, driven by an increase in compensation-related costs, and an increase in research and development, partially offset by the timing of an insurance recovery. Excluding non-cash operating expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets of $5.9 million, operating expenses were $22.6 million, or 11.4% of sales.

Interest expense was $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Our effective tax rates for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were 22.0% and 22.7%, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate from the prior year was primarily due to higher tax benefits from stock-based compensation and the prior year being negatively impacted by clarifying regulations related to tax reform.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, cash flows provided by operating activities were $39.6 million, and free cash flow was $31.1 million. The $195.3 million of net working capital on September 30, 2021 included a cash balance of $90.0 million, which reflects repayments of the revolving debt of $15.0 million, and capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired of $8.6 million.

Ted Harris said, “The third quarter of 2021 was another very strong quarter for Balchem as we delivered record financial results while continuing to make good progress on our strategic growth initiatives.”

Quarterly Conference Call

A quarterly conference call will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review third quarter 2021 results. Ted Harris, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President and Martin Bengtsson, CFO will host the call. We invite you to listen to the conference by calling toll-free 1-877-407-8289 (local dial-in 1-201-689-8341), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. The conference call will be available for replay two hours after the conclusion of the call through end of day Friday, November 12, 2021. To access the replay of the conference call, dial 1-877-660-6853 (local dial-in 1-201-612-7415), and use conference ID #13724276.

Segment Information

Balchem Corporation reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. Sales and production of products outside of our reportable segments and other minor business activities are included in "Other and Unallocated".

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect Balchem’s expectation or belief concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Balchem can give no assurance that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove correct and various factors could cause results to differ materially from Balchem’s expectations, including risks and factors identified in Balchem’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. Balchem assumes no duty to update its outlook or other forward-looking statements as of any future date.

Contact: Danielle Polanco, Balchem Corporation (Telephone: 845-326-5600)

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
($ in 000’s)

Business Segment Net Sales:

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Human Nutrition & Health

$

111,200

$

103,589

$

327,187

$

296,525

Animal Nutrition & Health

56,192

46,354

161,821

141,339

Specialty Products

27,615

23,003

89,645

79,193

Other and Unallocated (b)

2,862

2,194

7,237

5,874

Total

$

197,869

$

175,140

$

585,890

$

522,931


Business Segment Earnings Before Income Taxes:

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Human Nutrition & Health

$

19,801

$

17,499

$

58,512

$

45,131

Animal Nutrition & Health

7,442

7,011

16,059

21,485

Specialty Products

6,455

5,348

23,373

21,342

Other and Unallocated (b)

(1,185

)

(830

)

(4,263

)

(5,735

)

Interest and other expense

(428

)

(1,121

)

(1,594

)

(3,853

)

Total

$

32,085

$

27,907

$

92,087

$

78,370

(b) Other and Unallocated consists of a few minor businesses which individually do not meet the quantitative thresholds for separate presentation and corporate expenses that have not been allocated to a segment. Unallocated corporate expenses consist of: (i) Transaction and integration costs, ERP implementation costs, and unallocated legal fees totaling $305 and $1,005 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and $161 and $2,179 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively (refer to note 4 for descriptions of these charges), and (ii) Unallocated amortization expense of $604 and $1,812 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and $399 and $1,205 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, related to an intangible asset in connection with a company-wide ERP system implementation.


Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(unaudited)

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

90,013

$

84,571

Accounts Receivable, net

110,711

98,214

Inventories

81,925

70,620

Other Current Assets

17,626

13,483

Total Current Assets

300,275

266,888

Property, Plant & Equipment, net

229,798

228,096

Goodwill

525,419

529,463

Intangible Assets with Finite Lives, net

101,283

121,660

Right of Use Assets

9,280

8,410

Other Assets

13,294

11,326

Total Assets

$

1,179,349

$

1,165,843

Current Liabilities

$

104,926

$

94,428

Revolving Loan

108,569

163,569

Deferred Income Taxes

51,332

51,359

Derivative Liabilities

4,944

11,658

Long-Term Obligations

20,500

16,596

Total Liabilities

290,271

337,610

Stockholders' Equity

889,078

828,233

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,179,349

$

1,165,843


Balchem Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net earnings

$

71,155

$

62,461

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

36,622

38,349

Stock compensation expense

8,809

6,755

Other adjustments

(2,231

)

2,907

Changes in assets and liabilities

1,668

(7,932

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

116,023

102,540

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired

(22,391

)

(20,552

)

Proceeds from insurance and sale of assets

1,272

22

Purchase of convertible note

(850

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(21,119

)

(21,380

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from revolving loan

5,000

10,000

Principal payments on revolving loan

(60,000

)

(65,000

)

Principal payments on acquired debt

(118

)

(112

)

Proceeds from stock options exercised

6,351

8,179

Dividends paid

(18,704

)

(16,704

)

Purchase of treasury stock

(18,762

)

(5,982

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(86,233

)

(69,619

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(3,229

)

1,754

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

5,442

13,295

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

84,571

65,672

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

90,013

$

78,967

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with United States (U.S.) generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding and comparing our past financial performance and our future results. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company exclude certain business combination accounting adjustments and certain other items related to acquisitions, certain unallocated equity compensation, and certain one-time or unusual transactions. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about the Company's core operating results and thus are appropriate to enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past financial performance and its prospects for the future. The non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted net earnings and the related adjusted per diluted share amounts, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, and free cash flow. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, other expense/income, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, other expense/income, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, transaction and integration costs, indemnification settlements, legal settlements, ERP implementation costs, unallocated legal fees, the fair valuation of acquired inventory, goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, and the expense related to a flash flood event. Adjusted income tax expense is defined as income tax expense adjusted for the impact of ASU 2016-09. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized ERP implementation costs.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Table 1

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Reconciliation of adjusted gross margin

GAAP gross margin

$

60,934

$

56,368

$

179,108

$

167,079

Expense related to a flash flood event (1)

543

4,308

Inventory valuation adjustment (2)

208

Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (3)

336

881

1,164

2,347

Adjusted gross margin

$

61,813

$

57,249

$

184,580

$

169,634

Reconciliation of adjusted earnings from operations

GAAP earnings from operations

$

32,513

$

29,028

$

93,681

$

82,223

Expense related to a flash flood event (1)

543

4,308

Inventory valuation adjustment (2)

208

Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (3)

6,207

7,062

19,025

21,026

Transaction and integration costs, ERP implementation costs, and unallocated legal fees (4)

305

161

1,005

2,179

Goodwill impairment (5)

1,228

Adjusted earnings from operations

$

39,568

$

36,251

$

118,019

$

106,864

Reconciliation of adjusted net earnings

GAAP net earnings

$

25,013

$

21,568

$

71,155

$

62,461

Expense related to a flash flood event (1)

543

4,308

Inventory valuation adjustment (2)

208

Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (3)

6,278

7,133

19,237

21,238

Transaction and integration costs, ERP implementation costs, and unallocated legal fees (4)

305

161

1,005

2,179

Goodwill impairment (5)

1,228

Income tax adjustment (6)

(2,164

)

(1,938

)

(6,886

)

(6,387

)

Adjusted net earnings

$

29,975

$

26,924

$

88,819

$

80,927

Adjusted net earnings per common share - diluted

$

0.92

$

0.83

$

2.72

$

2.49

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Income calculated using amounts determined in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Table 2
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income - as reported

$

25,013

$

21,568

$

71,155

$

62,461

Add back:

Provision for income taxes

7,072

6,339

20,932

15,909

Other expense

428

1,121

1,594

3,853

Depreciation and amortization

12,088

12,984

36,410

38,137

EBITDA

44,601

42,012

130,091

120,360

Add back certain items:

Non-cash compensation expense related to equity awards

2,895

2,254

8,809

6,708

Expense related to a flash flood event (1)

543

4,308

Inventory valuation adjustment (2)

208

Transaction and integration costs, ERP implementation costs, and unallocated legal fees (4)

305

161

1,005

2,179

Goodwill impairment (5)

1,228

Adjusted EBITDA

$

48,344

$

44,427

$

144,213

$

130,683

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our GAAP effective income tax rate to our non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Table 3
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

2021

Effective Tax Rate

2020

Effective Tax Rate

GAAP Income Tax Expense

$

7,072

22.0

%

$

6,339

22.7

%

Impact of ASU 2016-09 (7)

491

189

Adjusted Income Tax Expense

$

7,563

23.6

%

$

6,528

23.4

%


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

Effective Tax Rate

2020

Effective Tax Rate

GAAP Income Tax Expense

$

20,932

22.7

%

$

15,909

20.3

%

Impact of ASU 2016-09 (7)

1,031

1,019

Adjusted Income Tax Expense

$

21,963

23.9

%

$

16,928

21.6

%

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Table 4
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

39,634

$

35,360

$

116,023

$

102,540

Capital expenditures and capitalized ERP implementation costs

(8,559

)

(7,096

)

(22,106

)

(19,843

)

Free cash flow

$

31,075

$

28,264

$

93,917

$

82,697


(1) Expense related to a flash flood event: Expenses related to a flash flood event at our Verona, Missouri manufacturing site are expensed in our GAAP financial statements. We believe that excluding these costs from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because such expense is inconsistent in amount and frequency causing comparison of current and historical financial results to be difficult.

(2) Inventory valuation adjustment: Business combination accounting principles require us to measure acquired inventory at fair value. The fair value of inventory reflects the acquired company’s cost of manufacturing plus a portion of the expected profit margin. The non-GAAP adjustment to our cost of sales excludes the expected profit margin component that is recorded under business combination accounting principles. We believe the adjustment is useful to investors as an additional means to reflect cost of sales and gross margin trends of our business.

(3) Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease: Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease consists of amortization of customer relationships, trademarks and trade names, developed technology, regulatory registration costs, patents and trade secrets, capitalized loan issuance costs, other intangibles acquired primarily in connection with business combinations, an intangible asset in connection with a company-wide ERP system implementation, and one finance lease. We record expense relating to the amortization of these intangibles and finance lease in our GAAP financial statements. Amortization expenses for our intangible assets and finance lease are inconsistent in amount and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of an acquisition. Consequently, our non-GAAP adjustments exclude these expenses to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

(4) Transaction and integration costs, ERP implementation costs and unallocated legal fees: Transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and divestitures are expensed in our GAAP financial statements. ERP implementation costs related to a company-wide ERP system implementation are expensed in our GAAP financial statements. Unallocated legal fees for transaction-related non-compete agreement disputes are expensed in our GAAP financial statements. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because these are items associated with each transaction and are inconsistent in amount and frequency causing comparison of current and historical financial results to be difficult.

(5) Goodwill impairment: A goodwill impairment charge related to business formerly included in the Industrial Products segment is expensed in our GAAP financial statements. Management excludes this item for the purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that excluding this item from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because this item is inconsistent in amount and frequency causing comparison of current and historical financial results to be difficult.

(6) Income tax adjustment: For purposes of calculating adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share, we adjust the provision for (benefit from) income taxes to tax effect the taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments described above as they have a significant impact on our income tax (benefit) provision. Additionally, the income tax adjustment is adjusted for the impact of adopting ASU 2016-09, “Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting” and uses our non-GAAP effective rate applied to both our GAAP earnings before income tax expense and non-GAAP adjustments described above. See Table 3 for the calculation of our non-GAAP effective tax rate.

(7) Impact of ASU 2016-09: The primary impact of ASU No. 2016-09, "Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09"), was the recognition during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, of excess tax benefits as a reduction to the provision for income taxes and the classification of these excess tax benefits in operating activities in the consolidated statement of cash flows instead of financing activities.


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Apple and Amazon are struggling, so investors may want to look to these tech stocks instead

    Both Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. had rare earnings disappointments on Thursday, which may lead investors to look at another area for big holiday returns.

  • Trump media deal partner advisers were reprimanded by the SEC

    Donald Trump's social media deal partner took advice from a group of China-based businessmen who in the past tried their hand at businesses ranging from Spanish wine to Korean women's fashion, and at one point had their “integrity” questioned by U.S. regulators. The financiers - Abraham Cinta, Sergio Camarero, Carlos Lopez and Jesus Emilio Hoyos Quintero - are managing partners of ARC Group Ltd, a Shanghai-based investment bank listed in a regulatory filing as a financial adviser to Digital World Acquisition Corp, the shell company merging with the former U.S. President’s venture.

  • Chevron Swings to a Profit on Higher Oil Prices. The Stock Is Rising.

    Chevron posts adjusted earnings in the third quarter of $2.96 a share, well above analysts' forecasts of $2.20.

  • Geely's Volvo Cars jumps 13% after IPO values it at $18 billion

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Automaker Volvo Cars' shares rose 13% above their offer price in its trading debut in Stockholm on Friday, following the completion of Europe's biggest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year. The Gothenburg-based company cut the size of its listing and priced it at the bottom of a previously-announced range UPDATE 3-Volvo Cars gives itself $18 bln price tag as cuts IPO size - Reuters News on Monday, valuing it at just over $18 billion and making it Sweden's second largest listing yet. It also shows that while the IPO euphoria of the first half of 2021 is over, the market is open for new listings of sizeable companies with a story to tell.

  • 7 Top Stocks to Buy On Any Dip If You Get the Chance in Q4

    Identifying stocks to buy on the dip will always be a winning strategy for long-term investors. So you should always keep some companies on the radar to get long when stock prices become more attractive. Therefore, today’s article discusses seven stocks to buy on the dip in the winter months. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic recently suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic was at an “effective end” and that investors should buy the dip in sensitive cyclical stocks positioned to

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • 10 Best Stocks To Buy According To Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 stocks to buy according to Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Genzer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks To Buy According To Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management. A veteran in […]

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integra LifeSciences The Trade

  • Why Ford stock may pop another 10%

    The Street is staying upbeat on new market darling, Ford.

  • 7 Cryptos You’ll Wish You Bought in 2021 as Bitcoin Surges

    There’s a very compelling case to be made that cryptocurrency will move even higher in 2022. In short, that means now is the time to buy. Overall demand for cryptos will rise, bringing prices up for the entire market. Although that suggests prices will move up for most individual cryptocurrencies, there will obviously be winners and losers. I’ll get to what I believe will separate one from the other in a moment. But first, I want to note that momentum in the most dominant force in the sector sho

  • Apple Stock Is Tumbling After a Rare Sales Miss. Why Its Problems Aren’t Over.

    Sales of iPhones, iPads, and wearables were all lower than expected in Apple's latest quarter. Supply constraints cost the company roughly $6 billion in revenue.

  • Ford Stock Breaks Out As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • 3 Reasons Investors Should Watch Intel Stock Despite an Earnings Disappointment

    Earnings season always garners the attention of investors and can lead to significant shifts in a company's stock. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) temporarily lost, the stock plunged on Friday following its third-quarter earnings release on Oct. 21. Investors sold their shares in the Silicon Valley-based chip giant as the company failed to meet expectations in a few areas.